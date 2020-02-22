e-paper
Pakistan president to give honourary citizenship to Darren Sammy on March 23

In a tweet, the PCB’s media department announced that citizenship will be conferred on Sammy for his “invaluable contribution to cricket in Pakistan”.

Feb 22, 2020
Lahore
Darren Sammy
Darren Sammy(Twitter)
         

West Indies’ all-rounder Darren Sammy will be given Pakistan’s highest civil award -- Nishan-e-Pakistan -- and honourary citizenship of Pakistan by President Arif Alvi on March 23, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Saturday.

“President of Pakistan Arif Alvi will confer the highest civilian award and honourary citizenship to Darren Sammy on 23 March for his invaluable contribution to cricket in Pakistan,” read the tweet.

Sammy is currently leading Peshwar Zalmi in the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

This comes after Zalmi owner Javed Afridi was recently quoted as saying by The Dawn that the franchise had put in a request to the president to grant the Zalmi skipper honorary citizenship of Pakistan and requested PCB chairman Ehsan Mani to pursue it personally so that the application is approved.

