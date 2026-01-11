Daryl Mitchell responds with ‘Steve Smith theatrics’ after Harshit Rana collides with him mid-pitch

The incident unfolded in the 43rd over of New Zealand’s innings, with Rana returning to bowl into a set New Zealand partnership. On 42.1 of the innings, Mitchell drove a full delivery outside off down the ground and set off for a quick single. As he completed the run, he collided with Rana, who was moving across in his follow-through area. The contact was not heavy, but it was enough to trigger an immediate reaction from Mitchell, with a few words exchanged between the two players.

A brief on-field exchange between India pacer Harshit Rana and New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell lit up the 42nd over of the first ODI at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara, on Saturday.

While such collisions are not uncommon in cricket, especially when batters push hard for a single and bowlers instinctively track the ball after release, the quick verbal exchange made it a moment that stood out. Mitchell turned back as he completed the run, and Harshit Rana also lingered, leading to a short face-to-face moment before both moved on. The umpires did not step in for any prolonged intervention, suggesting the exchange stayed within the usual competitive boundaries.

Also Read: India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Score: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma lick their lips as NZ push on to 300/8 A couple of deliveries later, the over produced another talking point. Rana banged in a slow bouncer outside off-stump that was called a wide for height. Daryl Mitchell jumped and looked to play an upper-cut, but couldn’t connect. In a gesture that instantly caught attention, Mitchell then acted out playing the ball with his right glove, an exaggerated motion that seemed designed to underline how high the delivery had climbed. The gesture drew a smile from Rana and predictably lit up social media, with several posts comparing it to similar theatrical reactions seen from Steve Smith.

Importantly, the moment did not escalate beyond that. There was no extended confrontation, no official warning, and the game continued without disruption. New Zealand’s batters carried on with their innings, with Mitchell playing an outstanding knock of 84 runs and helping the team’s total to 300 at the end of the 50 overs.