 David Johnson, former India pacer, dies at 52 after falling from apartment's balcony in Bengaluru | Crickit
Thursday, Jun 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
David Johnson, former India pacer, dies at 52 after falling from apartment's balcony in Bengaluru

ByHT Sports Desk
Jun 20, 2024 03:43 PM IST

Former India pacer David Johnson died on Thursday at the age of 52.

Former India pacer David Johnson has tragically passed away after falling from the balcony of his fourth-floor apartment in Bengaluru, a Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) official told PTI on Thursday. Johnson, who was 52, is survived by his wife and two children.

David Johnson represented India in two Tests(X)
David Johnson represented India in two Tests(X)

Johnson had been running a cricket academy near his home but had reportedly not been in good health in recent times. His sudden death has sent shockwaves through the cricket community, leaving many mourning the loss of a dedicated coach and former player.

Also read Afghanistan head coach doesn't take Virat Kohli's name even once but makes point about India legend's weakness clear

"We were informed that he had fallen from the fourth floor of his apartment building. He was taken to a hospital but the doctors declared him brought dead," the KSCA official told PTI.

Former India Test captain and bowling great Anil Kumble also informed on Johnson's unfortunate passing, taking to his official X account to offer his condolences to the family.

“Saddened to hear the passing of my cricketing colleague David Johnson. Heartfelt condolences to his family. Gone too soon “ Benny”!” wrote Kumble.

BCCI's secretary, Jay Shah, remembered the contributions from the former pacer on his passing. “Deepest condolences to family and friends of our former Indian fast bowler David Johnson. His contributions to the game will always be remembered,” said Shah.

Who was David Johnson?

Renowned for his pace, Johnson earned a spot in the Indian cricket team following impressive performances for Karnataka in the domestic circuit. A standout moment in his domestic career came during the 1995-96 Ranji Trophy season, where he recorded remarkable figures of 10 for 152 against Kerala.

Johnson made his Test debut against Australia in Delhi in 1996. With Javagal Srinath sidelined due to injury, Johnson formed a bowling partnership with his Karnataka teammate, Venkatesh Prasad. Despite the promising start, he faced challenges in maintaining control and consistency.

His international career included a tour of South Africa, where he played in the first Test. He made two Test appearances for the national team, claiming three wickets. His first-class career spanned 39 matches, where he took 125 wickets. He also represented Karnataka in 33 List A games, registering 41 dismissals to his name.

