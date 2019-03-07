David Miller’s smart work behind the stumps forces Du Plessis to call him ‘MS Dhoni’

The stocks of former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni are clearly on the rise ever since his comeback to form, as a batsman, in international cricket. Dhoni has been India’s saviour since the ODI series in Australia, playing one match winning knock after another and the trend has continued in the home series against Aussies too.

While Dhoni received a grand welcome in his home town Ranchi ahead of the third ODI of the series, his name was invoked thousands of miles away in South Africa as well. During the second ODI between South Africa and Sri Lanka at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Proteas’ regular wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock decided to leave the field in the 31st over of Sri Lanka’s chase and this led to ace fielder David Miller taking up the duty of stand-in wicket-keeper. This was the first time Miller was seen keeping in a competitive match and the southpaw didn’t even wear the keeper’s pads.

In the 32nd over though Miller tried to affect a quick stumping off the bowling of Imran Tahir. While it result into a wicket, an impressed Faf Du Plessis, who was fielding at first slip, decided to bestow a big honour on his teammate by likening him with MS Dhoni, who is known for outsmarting batsmen with his lightening quick stumpings.

Du Plessis can be heard telling David Miller “Look at you go, come on MS”.

The South African captain has seen Dhoni at work from close quarters, having been a teammate of Dhoni’s in the IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings for many years.

While this could just be banter Miller attempted stumping and take behind the stumps was impressive nonetheless.

South Africa’s Quinton de Kock top-scored with a fluent 94 as they cruised to a 113-run victory over Sri Lanka and a 2-0 lead in their five-match One-Day International series on Wednesday.

South Africa claimed an eight-wicket victory in the opening match on Sunday and were dominant again despite losing their last six wickets for 31 runs as they posted a below-par 251 all out.

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 13:49 IST