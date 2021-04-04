He adapts to Indian conditions as if he's making Tik Tok videos: Chopra predicts top 6 overseas performers in IPL 2021

The 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League is set to kick off in a few days. The first match of the new season will be played on April 9th between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. Teams are looking to finalise their best combination for the new season as there have been some changes due to the IPL auctions that took place in February.

Overseas players have contributed heavily to the success of the franchises and the trend looks likely to continue in the upcoming season. Before the start of IPL 2021, former India batsman Aakash Chopra has predicted his top six overseas performers of IPL 2021. Predictably, David Warner heads the list as he is the third-highest run-getter in the league and also scored 548 runs at an average of 39.14 last season.

"He (David Warner) is a very strong player. Although let's be honest, his first nine matches will be on grounds which might not suit him that much, but he won't be affected by that. He's got this unique ability that despite being an Australian, he adapts to Indian conditions as if he's making his Tik Tok videos. You'll once again find him scoring 400-500 runs. We saw last year that he can change his gears and play carefully which is what's required early on this season," said Chopra on his YouTube channel.

“I feel he (Rashid Khan) is going to do something special. He is a sensational player. Five matches are in Chennai, and four matches are in Delhi, and he''ll find a lot of turn on both the pitches. He has also played a lot more cricket recently than his counterparts, so he'll be ready. My prediction is he'll be the purple cap holder this season as well".





“He (AB de Villiers) is a man from a different planet. We all feel he's taking a risk, but he does the impossible very easily. I have a request for RCB - don't go into matchups, like not sending him against leg spinners.”

“The best of Marcus Stoinis came in the last season, and I think he's going to continue in the same fashion. He'll have more responsibility this season because Shreyas Iyer isn't there.”

“Nicholas Pooran is one of the most fascinating talents to watch. When he's batting, you actually stop, watch and admire. I expect Punjab Kings to do a lot better this season, and for that to happen, Nicholas Pooran will be imperative," Chopra concluded.