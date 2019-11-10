David Warner’s daughter ‘wants to be Virat Kohli’ - Watch video

cricket

Updated: Nov 10, 2019 14:13 IST

Australia opener David Warner might be regarded as one of the best batsman in limited-overs cricket all across the world. But for his young daughter Indi-Mae, it seems Indian captain Virat Kohli is the idol. In a video uploaded by David Warner on Instagram, the 3-year-old daughter of the Australian international was seen playing cricket with his family. But what catches attention is the fact that the young girl is mumbling - “I am Virat Kohli”, while hitting the ball with her bat.

The 33-year-old cricketer posted the video on Instagram, in which he captioned the video - “I’m not sure about this one. Indi wants to be Virat Kohli.”

Warner’s wife also posted the same video on Twitter with the caption: “This little girl has spent too much time in India. Wants to be Virat Kohli.”

Kohli, who is currently on a break from cricket and is playing no part in the ongoing T20I international series against Bangladesh, is the leading player in ICC’s ODI batting list with 895 points, while Warner, is in the 7th place with 794 points. In Tests, Kohli is at the 2nd position, only next to Warner’s Aussie teammate Steve Smith, while the left-handed batsman is at the 24th position.

Kohli, who is the captain of IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore, is also the all-time leading run-scorer in the tournament with 5,412 runs in 177 matches, at an average of 37.84. Warner, on the other hand, is at 4th position in the list with 4,706 runs in 126 games at an average of 43.17.