David Warner slams Air India in epic meltdown, airline issues apology but fail to clarify complaint: ‘Why would you…’

David Warner had a massive meltdown on social media, after a massive delay on a flight. According to Warner, he boarded a flight belonging to Air India, but it didn’t have a pilot, which led to a huge delay. Australia's David Warner slammed Air India.(REUTERS)

Warner took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to lash out at Air India. He wrote, “@airindia we’ve boarded a plane with no pilots and waiting on the plane for hours. Why would you board passengers knowing that you have no pilots for the flight?”

Air India respond to David Warner

In response, Air India commented on Warner’s post, and blamed it on the weather conditions. But the airline failed to clarity Warner's complaint regarding the boarding of passengers when the pilot wasn't there.

The Air India reply said, “Dear Mr. Warner, today's challenging weather in Bengaluru caused diversions and delays across all airlines. The crew operating your flight was held up on an earlier assignment affected by these disruptions, which led to a delay in departure. We appreciate your patience and thank you for choosing to fly with us.”

Warner was unsold in the IPL 2025 auction in Jeddah last year, and won’t be playing this year. But he has been picked for Karachi Kings, who play at the Pakistan Super League, and this year, it will be held from April 11-May 18.

Warner is IPL’s most successful overseas batter, bagging over 6000 runs, winning the Orange Cap thrice. He was signed by Delhi Daredevils in 2009, and played for them till 2013. In the 2014 auction, he moved to SRH, and was appointed team captain in 2015. He ended the season as the tournament’s highest run scorer and then led them to the title next year, beating Virat Kohli’s RCB in the final.

In 2020, Warner became SRH skipper, replacing Kane Williamson. In the 2022 auction, he was purchased by DC for ₹5.5 crores, and also captained the side after an injury to Rishabh Pant in 2023. He finished as the team’s highest run-scorer with 516 runs.