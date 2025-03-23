Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

David Warner slams Air India in epic meltdown, airline issues apology but fail to clarify complaint: ‘Why would you…’

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 23, 2025 01:58 PM IST

David Warner slammed Air India for a huge delay in Bengaluru airport.

David Warner had a massive meltdown on social media, after a massive delay on a flight. According to Warner, he boarded a flight belonging to Air India, but it didn’t have a pilot, which led to a huge delay.

Australia's David Warner slammed Air India.(REUTERS)
Australia's David Warner slammed Air India.(REUTERS)

Warner took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to lash out at Air India. He wrote, “@airindia we’ve boarded a plane with no pilots and waiting on the plane for hours. Why would you board passengers knowing that you have no pilots for the flight?”

Also Read: Hardik Pandya clings on to MS Dhoni, feels his muscles and refuses to let him go ahead of MI vs CSK clash in IPL 2025

Air India respond to David Warner

In response, Air India commented on Warner’s post, and blamed it on the weather conditions. But the airline failed to clarity Warner's complaint regarding the boarding of passengers when the pilot wasn't there.

The Air India reply said, “Dear Mr. Warner, today's challenging weather in Bengaluru caused diversions and delays across all airlines. The crew operating your flight was held up on an earlier assignment affected by these disruptions, which led to a delay in departure. We appreciate your patience and thank you for choosing to fly with us.”

Warner was unsold in the IPL 2025 auction in Jeddah last year, and won’t be playing this year. But he has been picked for Karachi Kings, who play at the Pakistan Super League, and this year, it will be held from April 11-May 18.

Warner is IPL’s most successful overseas batter, bagging over 6000 runs, winning the Orange Cap thrice. He was signed by Delhi Daredevils in 2009, and played for them till 2013. In the 2014 auction, he moved to SRH, and was appointed team captain in 2015. He ended the season as the tournament’s highest run scorer and then led them to the title next year, beating Virat Kohli’s RCB in the final.

In 2020, Warner became SRH skipper, replacing Kane Williamson. In the 2022 auction, he was purchased by DC for 5.5 crores, and also captained the side after an injury to Rishabh Pant in 2023. He finished as the team’s highest run-scorer with 516 runs.

Share this article
IPL Orange Cap, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule along with SRH vs RR Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
See More
IPL Orange Cap, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule along with SRH vs RR Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On