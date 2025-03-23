Hardik Pandya clings on to MS Dhoni, refuses to let go ahead of blockbuster MI vs CSK in IPL 2025

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season got underway on March 22 with the opening fixture between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). However, all eyes are on the 'El Clasico' of the tournament between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Both franchises are two of the most successful teams in the competition, winning five titles each. Ahead of the much-anticipated fixture, Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni shared a heartfelt moment on the field during training. Hardik Pandya was seen hugging MS Dhoni during a practice session on Saturday. (PTI)

Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya was seen hugging CSK legend MS Dhoni during a practice session on Saturday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Hardik even refused to let MS Dhoni go, and the duo was seen laughing. The India all-rounder also touched Dhoni's biceps and shoulders, possibly complimenting the World Cup-winning captain on his fitness.

After exchanging pleasantries, the duo engaged in a long chat. After talking to each other for a while, Hardik and Dhoni resumed their individual training sessions.

Returning to the fixture between MI and CSK, Hardik Pandya will miss the contest, and Suryakumar Yadav will lead Mumbai Indians. Hardik will miss the match against CSK owing to a slow over-rate offence in the franchise's last fixture last season.

Jasprit Bumrah is also unavailable for the opening fixture as he is yet to recover from a back injury.

‘Difficult to fill shoes of Bumrah and Hardik’

On the eve of the match against CSK, Mumbai Indians stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav said that his team will miss Hardik and Bumrah as their shoes are hard to fill.

Speaking to reporters at the pre-match press conference, Suryakumar Yadav said, “But yeah, it is difficult to fill the shoes of such amazing players. It is a part of the game and the show must go on.”

“There are boys who can take up the responsibility and are very keen to take the field tomorrow. So replacing him with someone is a difficult task. But we have guys who can take up the responsibility,” he added.

Suryakumar Yadav also brushed concerns around his form. The right-hander failed to get going in the five-match T20I series against England earlier this year.

"Is that for IPL or for Team India? For IPL, the IPL form has been good. I think the harder you work, the luckier you get. If it has to come, it will come anytime. But I am actually a process-oriented man. I love to work hard in the nets. And if the runs have to follow, it will follow quickly. Someday or the other," he said.

"If I am practising well, hitting the ball really well in the nets, when I go in the game, my mind is clear, I know what I have to do. That is the moment; that is the sweet spot for me. When I know that I am in good space and I will get runs for the side," he added.