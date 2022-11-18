Dawid Malan reveals he cried after being informed he would miss Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 final

Dawid Malan was in blistering form during England's recent T20I encounter vs Australia, at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. The 35-year-old slammed 134 runs off 128 balls to help his side post 287 for nine in 50 overs. But it wasn't enough as the hosts successfully chased down the target, reaching 291 for four in 46.5 overs, winning the first T20I by six wickets and grabbing a 1-0 lead in the three-game series. In hot form, Malan revealed that he cried after being informed that he would miss the T20 World Cup 2022 final, which Jos Buttler and Co. eventually won, defeating Pakistan in the final.

"We all have tough times in our careers. Not being able to play the final was probably one of the toughest days I've ever had as a cricketer. That's what sport's like - it's cruel sometimes", said Malan.

The batter was on the receiving end of a left groin tear during England's Super 12 clash against Sri Lanka and also missed the semi-final. Although, he was declared fit ahead of the final, it as decided to not risk him or pacer Mark Wood (recovering from a back injury).

"Understandably, the decision was taken not to risk Woody and me, even though we'd done what was needed. I had a few tears that night, you never know how many World Cup finals you're going to be a part of", he said.

"If you're not fit and not able to do what's required, it's probably easier to take than to pass a fitness test and still be in a situation where you're still at risk and you could still let the team down by pulling up the next day in the second over of the game chasing a ball.

"Mark and myself had a two-minute chat. We both were gutted and then said 'it's not about us any more, it's about what the team needed'. It's in the past. We've won the World Cup, that's all that matters", he further added.

In the T20 World Cup final, England defeated Pakistan by five wickets, at the MCG in Melbourne. Chasing a target of 138 runs, England reached 138 for five in 19 overs, courtesy of some fine batting from Ben Stokes. The all-rounder smacked an unbeaten knock of 52 runs off 49 balls. Meanwhile, Sam Curran was in brilliant form and his three-wicket haul helped England restrict Pakistan to 137 for eight in 20 overs. Curran was adjudged as the Player of the Tournament and Player of the Match in the final.

