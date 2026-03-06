Day-Night Test: Hamilton, Sutherland strike as Australia seize early control on Day 1

Chandigarh: On a hot afternoon at the WACA, Australia’s seamers made the most of a lively surface before Ellyse Perry’s composed presence with the bat ensured the hosts finished the opening day in control of the lone Day-Night Test against India in Perth on Friday. Jemimah Rodrigues compiled 52 off 84 balls, striking seven crisp boundaries and attempting to rebuild the first innings in the Day Night Test. (BCCI / X)

After opting to bowl first, Australia bundled India out for 198 in 62.4 overs, courtesy of incisive spells from Annabel Sutherland (4/46) and debutant Lucy Hamilton (3/31). By stumps, Australia had reached 96/3 in 27 overs, trailing by 102 runs but firmly placed to dictate the contest.

The day began with Australia captain Alyssa Healy, playing the final international match of her career, winning the toss and inviting India to bat on a grassy strip expected to assist seamers early.

India’s innings never quite gathered momentum despite several promising starts. Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana was the first to depart, bowled for 4 by Hamilton, the 19-year-old left-arm quick who impressed with her control and movement in her maiden Test outing.

Shafali Verma responded with aggression, driving and cutting with freedom during a brisk 35 off 48 balls that included six boundaries. Just when she appeared set to take the attack to the bowlers, Sutherland found the edge to dismiss her, leaving India at 54/2.

Debutant Pratika Rawal, handed the crucial No. 3 slot, showed admirable composure during her 18 off 43 balls before also falling to Sutherland, who kept probing the channel outside off. Jemimah Rodrigues stood out with a composed half-century that anchored the innings. Displaying patience and poise, Rodrigues compiled 52 off 84 balls, striking seven crisp boundaries and attempting to rebuild the innings alongside skipper Harmanpreet Kaur.

However, the partnership was short-lived. Harmanpreet’s typically brisk 19 off 15 balls ended when Darcie Brown bowled her, triggering another slide for the visitors. From 84/4, India slipped to 150/7 as Australia tightened the screws. Deepti Sharma (7), Richa Ghosh (11) and Sneh Rana (5) were unable to provide meaningful contributions. Rodrigues’ dismissal shortly after bringing up her half-century further dented India’s hopes of posting a challenging total.

A late flourish from the lower order, however, ensured India pushed close to the 200-mark. All-rounder Kashvee Gautam showed maturity beyond her years, crafting a fighting 34*. Sayali Satghare (7) briefly supported her before Sutherland returned to claim another wicket, while Brown wrapped up the innings by removing Kranti Gaud.

Sutherland finished as the standout bowler with 4/46, while Hamilton marked her Test debut with an impressive 3/31, consistently troubling the batters with seam movement. Brown chipped in with two wickets, and Ashleigh Gardner (1/39) kept things tight through the middle overs.

Under the lights, India’s young seam attack responded with encouraging discipline.Debutant Sayali Satghare struck early, removing Georgia Voll (2) to give India the breakthrough. Soon after, Kranti Gaud joined the party by inducing an edge from Phoebe Litchfield (9), safely caught by Rodrigues in the slips.

At 31/2, Australia were briefly under pressure before the ever-reliable Ellyse Perry stepped in to steady the innings. Playing purely as a specialist batter after recovering from a quad injury, Perry looked fluent and assured, stroking seven boundaries in an unbeaten 43 off 62 balls.

Healy showed glimpses of her attacking flair but departed for 13, caught by Rodrigues off Satghare.

With Australia at 58/3, Annabel Sutherland joined Perry and ensured there were no further hiccups. The pair negotiated the final phase calmly, adding an unbroken 38-run partnership to guide Australia to 96/3 at stumps.

India’s debutants showed promise with the ball. Satghare (2/24) and Gaud (1/28) led the attack with discipline, while Kashvee Gautam bowled a probing spell though she went wicketless.

Heading into Day 2, the visitors will need early breakthroughs to dislodge the well-set Perry and the in-form Sutherland and prevent Australia from building a decisive first-innings advantage.

Brief Scores:

India Women 1st Innings: 198 all out in 62.4 overs (Jemimah Rodrigues 52, Shafali Verma 35, Kashvee Gautam 34 not out, Annabel Sutherland 4/46, Lucy Hamilton 3/31, Darcie Brown 2/41);

Australia Women 1st Innings: 96/3 in 27 overs (Ellyse Perry 43 not out, Annabel Sutherland 20 not out, Sayali Satghare 2/24, Kranti Gaud 1/28).

Australia trail by 102 runs at stumps on Day 1.