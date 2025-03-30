Days after leaking 76 in 4 overs, Jofra Archer roars back with IPL 2025's first maiden, sends red-hot Ravindra packing

In his first match of the 2025 Indian Premier League, Rajasthan Royals' Jofra Archer scripted an unwanted record for the most expensive figures in the tournament's history. The England pacer conceded 76 runs in his four overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad; a spell that took him past Mohit Sharma's figures of 0/73 against Delhi Capitals last year. Rajasthan Royals' Jofra Archer celebrates after taking the wicket of Chennai Super Kings' Rachin Ravindra(REUTERS)

Even in his second match, Archer's performance didn't improve, as he leaked 33 runs in just 2.3 overs without a wicket. The Royals, however, kept their faith in the English pacer and on Sunday, Archer kicked off RR's defence of 183 with a perfect maiden wicket, becoming the first bowler in the season not to concede a single run in the over.

From the very first ball, Archer's pace and precision had Rachin Ravindra searching for answers, repeatedly beaten by deliveries angling away. The CSK batter struggled to connect, attempting to cut and steer with minimal success. The pressure mounted quickly, and on the fourth delivery, Archer's persistence paid off.

A sharp outswinger kissed Ravindra’s edge, flying safely into Dhruv Jurel’s gloves. With a golden duck for one of CSK’s most in-form batters, Archer’s fiery burst handed Rajasthan Royals an early advantage.

If Ravindra’s dismissal wasn’t a big enough statement, Archer’s control over Ruturaj Gaikwad further added to his dominance. Bowling with venom and discipline, he cramped Gaikwad for room, forcing him into a defensive start. A short-pitched delivery forced Gaikwad to duck, and the over ended as it began – with Archer pulling the length and forcing the CSK batter to defend.

Archer had been fiercely criticised for his wavering line and lengths throughout the first two matches in IPL 2025, but his strong response in the match against CSK proved his credentials yet again.

RR scored 182/9

Nitish Rana showcased his big-hitting prowess with a scintillating 36-ball-81 but CSK bowlers made a spectacular comeback during the back-end, as the hosts 182/9 in Guwahati.

Promoted to number 3, left-handed Nitish dominated the CSK bowlers smashing 10 boundaries and 5 sixes, after Rajasthan Royals were asked to bat first by CSK. Skipper Riyan Parag (37), playing in front of his home crowd, hit couple of fours and as many sixes, but his innings lacked fluency as Royals managed only 37 runs in the last five overs. But what would encourage RR is the fact that since 2019, CSK has never chased anything above 180.