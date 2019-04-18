DC vs MI: ‘It’s always a pleasure meeting you sir’ - Shaw dines with Tendulkar ahead of Mumbai clash

Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw dined with Mumbai Indians’ mentor Sachin Tendulkar ahead of the two teams’ blockbuster Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday.

The swashbuckling young batsman posted a picture of them dining together on social media before the crunch clash and his post read: “Thank you Sachin Sir for the lovely Dinner. it’s always a pleasure meeting you sir.”

Thank you SACHIN SIR for the lovely dinner ♥️ It's always a pleasure meeting you SIR 😌 @sachin_rt Sir pic.twitter.com/VLuR9Bee1O — Prithvi Shaw (@PrithviShaw) April 17, 2019

The official handle of International Cricket Council (ICC) also shared the image and their post read: “Because it’s time to cross “dinner with @sachin_rt” off your bucket list.”

So far, Shaw has featured in eight IPL games and scored 187 runs at a strike rate of 152.03. The right-hander scored also scored a breathtaking 99 against Kolkata Knight Riders to fire them to an incredible win.

Shaw will get a chance to impress his idol once again when his second-placed team take on third-placed Mumbai. With 10 points from eight games, both teams are on course to make the play-offs. While that counts as familiar territory for three-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians, Capitals are in the middle of a remarkable resurgence, having not finished in the top-four since 2012.

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 13:23 IST