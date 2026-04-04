DC vs MI Highlights, IPL 2026: Sensational Sameer Rizvi helps Delhi Capitals get second win of IPL 2026

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DC vs MI highlights: Sameer Rizvi played match-winning knock for the Delhi Capitals.

DC vs MI LIVE Score, Highlights: After the dismissal of Nissanka, Mumbai had a chance to come back in the match, but Sameer Rizvi stood tall. He scored 90 runs and completely took the game away from the opposition. When he walked back to the dugout, the Capitals needed only 12 runs to win the game. David Miller and Tristan Stubbs ensured that the Capitals suffered no further damage as they went over the line with six wickets in hand, winning their second game to start the IPL 2026 campaign. Despite the early struggles, Pathum Nissanka did not stop himself. He played a counter-attacking brand of cricket, bringing the Capitals back into the chase. Sameer Rizvi got along with him, and they stitched a steady partnership after the powerplay was done, taking the Capitals towards the chase. They had a 66-run partnership going when Mitchell Santner dismissed Nissanka and opened up a chance for MI to come back into the match. The Delhi Capitals did not get off to a great start in the chase. Deepak Chahar was lucky to get the wicket of KL Rahul with a delivery down the leg side in the first over of the second innings. In the next over, Bumrah's brilliance saw Nitish Rana falling to a run-out, putting DC under pressure at 7 for 2. Suryakumar Yadav held one end and kept scoring runs, propelling his team towards a respectable total. The partnership between Surya and Naman Dhir was looking dangerous for DC. However, just when Suryakumar could have been even more dangerous, the home team managed to pick his wicket. After the departure of Surya, Naman Dhir tried to up the ante along with Mitchell Santner, but the Capitals kept chipping away with the wickets. In the end, MI were restricted to 162/6 after their 20 overs. The onus was on the two most senior batters in the MI line-up, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav, to bring the team back in the game. The duo played the situation perfectly, stitching together a very important partnership. They had worked together for 53 runs before a stunning catch by Nitish Rana saw Rohit Sharma walking back to the dugout. Sherfane Rutherford also departed soon, leaving MI in a spot of bother. The Delhi Capitals won the toss and put MI into bat. The Mumbai Indians did not start well as Mukesh Kumar picked up the wicket of Ryan Rickelton when the opening partnership had worked just 18 runs. He followed it up with the wicket of Tilak Varma in the same over, rocking the Mumbai Indians very early in the game. Delhi Capitals play their first Indian Premier League 2026 game at home today at the Arjun Jaitley Stadium. They are up against five-time champions Mumbai Indians, who, in their first game, comprehensively beat Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium. DC kicked off their IPL 2026 campaign on a good note earlier this week when they beat Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets at the Ekana Stadium. It wasn't an easy win, though. Chasing 142 to win on a seamer-friendly track, Delhi found themself at 26/4 at one time, and things looked as good as over for them, but then out of nowhere, impact player Sameer Rizvi played a blinder of 70 off 47 balls. At the other end, he was well supported by South African Tristan Stubbs, 39 off 32 balls. Their unbeaten stand spared Delhi's blushes. David Miller was supposed to join Rizvi after the fall of the fourth wicket, but then Delhi head coach Hemang Badani intervened and asked Stubbs to go in instead. The rest, as they say. is history. In comparison, the Mumbai Indians had an easy last game. However, when KKR put up a big total of 220, things were looking a bit tricky for Hardik Pandya's men, but then South Africa's Ryan Rickelton and former India captain Rohit Sharma smashed 43-ball 81 and 38-ball 76 respectively to take the game completely away from Ajinkya Rahane's KKR. Both added 148 runs for the opening stand. However, once the stand got broken, the rest of the batsmen struggled. But the opening partnership was just too good to ensure victory. Today, MI will go into the contest as favourites. They have four 2026 T20 World Cup-winning players in their ranks: Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and Jasprit Bumrah. The DC have put together a good team for this season, but on paper, they definitely look weaker. They really have to play out of their skin to beat the mighty Mumbai Indians. It may be noted that Mitchell Santner has joined the MI squad and should play today. Playing XIs Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah Delhi Capitals Playing XI: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Vipraj Nigam, Axar Patel (c), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar Impact Substitutes Delhi Capitals: Ashutosh Sharma, Auquib Nabi, Sameer Rizvi, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair Mumbai Indians: Mayank Markande, Robin Minz, Raj Angad Bawa, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar ...Read More

Despite the early struggles, Pathum Nissanka did not stop himself. He played a counter-attacking brand of cricket, bringing the Capitals back into the chase. Sameer Rizvi got along with him, and they stitched a steady partnership after the powerplay was done, taking the Capitals towards the chase. They had a 66-run partnership going when Mitchell Santner dismissed Nissanka and opened up a chance for MI to come back into the match. The Delhi Capitals did not get off to a great start in the chase. Deepak Chahar was lucky to get the wicket of KL Rahul with a delivery down the leg side in the first over of the second innings. In the next over, Bumrah's brilliance saw Nitish Rana falling to a run-out, putting DC under pressure at 7 for 2. Suryakumar Yadav held one end and kept scoring runs, propelling his team towards a respectable total. The partnership between Surya and Naman Dhir was looking dangerous for DC. However, just when Suryakumar could have been even more dangerous, the home team managed to pick his wicket. After the departure of Surya, Naman Dhir tried to up the ante along with Mitchell Santner, but the Capitals kept chipping away with the wickets. In the end, MI were restricted to 162/6 after their 20 overs. The onus was on the two most senior batters in the MI line-up, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav, to bring the team back in the game. The duo played the situation perfectly, stitching together a very important partnership. They had worked together for 53 runs before a stunning catch by Nitish Rana saw Rohit Sharma walking back to the dugout. Sherfane Rutherford also departed soon, leaving MI in a spot of bother. The Delhi Capitals won the toss and put MI into bat. The Mumbai Indians did not start well as Mukesh Kumar picked up the wicket of Ryan Rickelton when the opening partnership had worked just 18 runs. He followed it up with the wicket of Tilak Varma in the same over, rocking the Mumbai Indians very early in the game. Delhi Capitals play their first Indian Premier League 2026 game at home today at the Arjun Jaitley Stadium. They are up against five-time champions Mumbai Indians, who, in their first game, comprehensively beat Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium. DC kicked off their IPL 2026 campaign on a good note earlier this week when they beat Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets at the Ekana Stadium. It wasn't an easy win, though. Chasing 142 to win on a seamer-friendly track, Delhi found themself at 26/4 at one time, and things looked as good as over for them, but then out of nowhere, impact player Sameer Rizvi played a blinder of 70 off 47 balls. At the other end, he was well supported by South African Tristan Stubbs, 39 off 32 balls. Their unbeaten stand spared Delhi's blushes. David Miller was supposed to join Rizvi after the fall of the fourth wicket, but then Delhi head coach Hemang Badani intervened and asked Stubbs to go in instead. The rest, as they say. is history. In comparison, the Mumbai Indians had an easy last game. However, when KKR put up a big total of 220, things were looking a bit tricky for Hardik Pandya's men, but then South Africa's Ryan Rickelton and former India captain Rohit Sharma smashed 43-ball 81 and 38-ball 76 respectively to take the game completely away from Ajinkya Rahane's KKR. Both added 148 runs for the opening stand. However, once the stand got broken, the rest of the batsmen struggled. But the opening partnership was just too good to ensure victory. Today, MI will go into the contest as favourites. They have four 2026 T20 World Cup-winning players in their ranks: Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and Jasprit Bumrah. The DC have put together a good team for this season, but on paper, they definitely look weaker. They really have to play out of their skin to beat the mighty Mumbai Indians. It may be noted that Mitchell Santner has joined the MI squad and should play today. Playing XIs Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah Delhi Capitals Playing XI: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Vipraj Nigam, Axar Patel (c), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar Impact Substitutes Delhi Capitals: Ashutosh Sharma, Auquib Nabi, Sameer Rizvi, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair Mumbai Indians: Mayank Markande, Robin Minz, Raj Angad Bawa, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar