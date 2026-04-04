DC vs MI Highlights, IPL 2026: Sensational Sameer Rizvi helps Delhi Capitals get second win of IPL 2026
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Highlights, IPL 2026: Sameer Rizvi's knock ensures that the Delhi Capitals win the match by six wickets. They have won both their opening games to start the IPL 2026 campaign.
- 1:33 PM IST, Apr 4There it is!!!
- 1:31 PM IST, Apr 43 runs to win
- 1:24 PM IST, Apr 4Sameer Rizvi goes
- 1:16 PM IST, Apr 4Samerr Rizvi nearing a 100
- 1:12 PM IST, Apr 4WHAT A CHAMPION!!!
- 1:05 PM IST, Apr 4There is no stopping Rizvi
- 12:57 PM IST, Apr 4Sameer Rizvi you beauty!!!
- 12:54 PM IST, Apr 4Rizvi changing the game
- 12:48 PM IST, Apr 4WICKET!!!
- 12:40 PM IST, Apr 450 partnership
- 12:36 PM IST, Apr 4Stead progress
- 12:30 PM IST, Apr 4Powerplay done
- 12:26 PM IST, Apr 4Nissanka on fire
- 12:22 PM IST, Apr 4SHOT!!!!
- 12:20 PM IST, Apr 4Nissanka looking to make an impact
- 12:10 PM IST, Apr 4BRILLIANT!!!!
- 12:08 PM IST, Apr 4Nissanka gets going!!!
- 12:05 PM IST, Apr 4KL RAHUL GONE!!!
- 11:59 AM IST, Apr 4We are back
- 11:45 AM IST, Apr 4End of the first innings
- 11:37 AM IST, Apr 4Excellent 19th over
- 11:34 AM IST, Apr 4GONE!!!
- 11:32 AM IST, Apr 4Santner and Dhir dragging MI
- 11:26 AM IST, Apr 4MI getting a move on
- 11:18 AM IST, Apr 4MI lose Suryakumar Yadav
- 11:11 AM IST, Apr 4Last five overs
- 10:57 AM IST, Apr 4GONE!!!
- 10:55 AM IST, Apr 4Surya holds one end
- 10:53 AM IST, Apr 4Rutherford find the middle of the bat
- 10:49 AM IST, Apr 4OUSTANDING CATCH!!! ROHIT GONE!!!
- 10:41 AM IST, Apr 4GONE!!!! or is IT!!???
- 10:35 AM IST, Apr 4SIX MORE!!!
- 10:35 AM IST, Apr 450 in style
- 10:30 AM IST, Apr 4End of powerplay
- 10:23 AM IST, Apr 4MI try to steady themselves
- 10:18 AM IST, Apr 4MI under pressure
- 10:13 AM IST, Apr 4GONE!!!!
- 10:08 AM IST, Apr 4Rohit continuing with momentum..
- 10:07 AM IST, Apr 4Rohit Sharma on the way!!!!
- 10:04 AM IST, Apr 4FOUR MORE!!!
- 10:02 AM IST, Apr 4FOUR TO START!!!
- 10:00 AM IST, Apr 4Here we go…
- 9:43 AM IST, Apr 4Impact Substitutes
- 9:41 AM IST, Apr 4Playing XIs
- 9:39 AM IST, Apr 4No Hardik Pandya for MI
- 9:38 AM IST, Apr 4Toss update
- 9:21 AM IST, Apr 4Irfan Pathan relief for Delhi
- 9:12 AM IST, Apr 4Pietersen advice for Delhi
- 9:00 AM IST, Apr 4Weather update
- 8:46 AM IST, Apr 4The Bumrah threat!
- 8:35 AM IST, Apr 4Big opportunity for Delhi to make a statement
- 8:23 AM IST, Apr 4Will Axar Patel be the man for DC?
- 8:09 AM IST, Apr 4Venugopal Rao waiting for the first trophy!
- 7:54 AM IST, Apr 4Who leads recent Head-to-Head?
- 7:40 AM IST, Apr 4Will it be another belter on offer?
- 7:25 AM IST, Apr 4Hello and welcome! First afternoon game in 2026
DC vs MI LIVE Score, Highlights: After the dismissal of Nissanka, Mumbai had a chance to come back in the match, but Sameer Rizvi stood tall. He scored 90 runs and completely took the game away from the opposition. When he walked back to the dugout, the Capitals needed only 12 runs to win the game. David Miller and Tristan Stubbs ensured that the Capitals suffered no further damage as they went over the line with six wickets in hand, winning their second game to start the IPL 2026 campaign....Read More
Despite the early struggles, Pathum Nissanka did not stop himself. He played a counter-attacking brand of cricket, bringing the Capitals back into the chase. Sameer Rizvi got along with him, and they stitched a steady partnership after the powerplay was done, taking the Capitals towards the chase. They had a 66-run partnership going when Mitchell Santner dismissed Nissanka and opened up a chance for MI to come back into the match.
The Delhi Capitals did not get off to a great start in the chase. Deepak Chahar was lucky to get the wicket of KL Rahul with a delivery down the leg side in the first over of the second innings. In the next over, Bumrah's brilliance saw Nitish Rana falling to a run-out, putting DC under pressure at 7 for 2.
Suryakumar Yadav held one end and kept scoring runs, propelling his team towards a respectable total. The partnership between Surya and Naman Dhir was looking dangerous for DC. However, just when Suryakumar could have been even more dangerous, the home team managed to pick his wicket. After the departure of Surya, Naman Dhir tried to up the ante along with Mitchell Santner, but the Capitals kept chipping away with the wickets. In the end, MI were restricted to 162/6 after their 20 overs.
The onus was on the two most senior batters in the MI line-up, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav, to bring the team back in the game. The duo played the situation perfectly, stitching together a very important partnership. They had worked together for 53 runs before a stunning catch by Nitish Rana saw Rohit Sharma walking back to the dugout. Sherfane Rutherford also departed soon, leaving MI in a spot of bother.
The Delhi Capitals won the toss and put MI into bat. The Mumbai Indians did not start well as Mukesh Kumar picked up the wicket of Ryan Rickelton when the opening partnership had worked just 18 runs. He followed it up with the wicket of Tilak Varma in the same over, rocking the Mumbai Indians very early in the game.
Delhi Capitals play their first Indian Premier League 2026 game at home today at the Arjun Jaitley Stadium. They are up against five-time champions Mumbai Indians, who, in their first game, comprehensively beat Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium.
DC kicked off their IPL 2026 campaign on a good note earlier this week when they beat Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets at the Ekana Stadium. It wasn't an easy win, though. Chasing 142 to win on a seamer-friendly track, Delhi found themself at 26/4 at one time, and things looked as good as over for them, but then out of nowhere, impact player Sameer Rizvi played a blinder of 70 off 47 balls. At the other end, he was well supported by South African Tristan Stubbs, 39 off 32 balls. Their unbeaten stand spared Delhi's blushes. David Miller was supposed to join Rizvi after the fall of the fourth wicket, but then Delhi head coach Hemang Badani intervened and asked Stubbs to go in instead. The rest, as they say. is history.
In comparison, the Mumbai Indians had an easy last game. However, when KKR put up a big total of 220, things were looking a bit tricky for Hardik Pandya's men, but then South Africa's Ryan Rickelton and former India captain Rohit Sharma smashed 43-ball 81 and 38-ball 76 respectively to take the game completely away from Ajinkya Rahane's KKR. Both added 148 runs for the opening stand. However, once the stand got broken, the rest of the batsmen struggled. But the opening partnership was just too good to ensure victory.
Today, MI will go into the contest as favourites. They have four 2026 T20 World Cup-winning players in their ranks: Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and Jasprit Bumrah. The DC have put together a good team for this season, but on paper, they definitely look weaker. They really have to play out of their skin to beat the mighty Mumbai Indians. It may be noted that Mitchell Santner has joined the MI squad and should play today.
Playing XIs
Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah
Delhi Capitals Playing XI: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Vipraj Nigam, Axar Patel (c), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar
Impact Substitutes
Delhi Capitals: Ashutosh Sharma, Auquib Nabi, Sameer Rizvi, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair
Mumbai Indians: Mayank Markande, Robin Minz, Raj Angad Bawa, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar
DC vs MI Live Score: There it is!!!
DC vs MI Live Score: FOUR AND DELHI CAPITALS WIN!!!! Miller flicks that to the fine leg fence for a boundary. The Capitals have won this game by six wickets and now have two Ws in two matches. Great start to their campaign.
DC vs MI Live Score: 3 runs to win
DC vs MI Live Score: The Delhi Capitals are just three runs away from the win with two overs remaining in the game.
DC vs MI Live Score: Sameer Rizvi goes
DC vs MI Live Score: IN THE AIR AND TAKEN!!!! Sameeri Rizvi looks to go big but mishits it. The ball goes high up in the air and is taken by Tilak Varma at long-off. But Rizvi has done his job, even though he has missed his century by 10 runs, he has ensured the Capitals stand at the brink of victory when he walks out.
DC vs MI Live Score: Sameer Rizvi nearing a 100
DC vs MI Live Score: A brilliant innings from Rizvi, and he is currently batting on 88. The talented batter is nearing a well made century.
DC vs MI Live Score: WHAT A CHAMPION!!!
DC vs MI Live Score: Sameer Rizvi is hitting at will and cruising the Capitals to a memorable win.
DC vs MI Live Score: There is no stopping Rizvi
DC vs MI Live Score: Another maximum!!! WHAT A KNOCK!!!! Sameer Rizvi is playing a gem of an innings. He is just taking the game away from MI's reach.
DC vs MI Live Score: Sameer Rizvi you beauty!!!
DC vs MI Live Score: Sameer Rizvi is playing another brilliant knock here. He is just smashing the ball to all parts of the ground and changing the game completely.
DC vs MI Live Score: Rizvi changing the game
DC vs MI Live Score: Sameer Rizvi just destroys Corbin Bosch in that over. Two fours and two sixes, 20 runs off it. He is taking the game away from the Mumbai Indians.
DC vs MI Live Score: WICKET!!!
DC vs MI Live Score: IN THE AIR AND TAKEN!!!! Pathum Nissanka departs. This time, the catch is taken. Short ball and Nissanka looks to go big. He ends up top edging it and is taken by Markande at fine leg.
DC vs MI Live Score: 50 partnership
DC vs MI Live Score: Sameer Rizvi and Pathum Nissanka have stitched together 50 runs in the partnership.
DC vs MI Live Score: Steady progress
DC vs MI Live Score: Pathum Nissanka and Sameer Rizvi are going about things steadily. They are building the chase steadily. MI are looking for wickets to make a comeback into the game.
DC vs MI Live Score: Powerplay done
DC vs MI Live Score: After losing two wickets to start off, the Capitals have recovered a bit. At the end of the powerplay, they are stationed at 43/2.
DC vs MI Live Score: Nissanka on fire
DC vs MI Live Score: A six and two boundaries. 16 runs off Shardul Thakur's first over, and the Capitals are back in this chase. Mumbai Indians need to pick up the wicket of Nissanka as soon as possible, or else he will take the game away from them.
DC vs MI Live Score: SHOT!!!!
DC vs MI Live Score: Nissanka is looking in brilliant form. Good length ball at the middle and leg from Shardul. Nissanka waits inside his crease and swats that away over the square leg fence for a maximum.
DC vs MI Live Score: Nissanka looking to make an impact
DC vs MI Live Score: Pathum Nissanka has given DC the move on they needed after the two early wickets. He is looking to stay positive and score almost of every delivery. He just needs to careful about not playing one shot too many.
DC vs MI Live Score: BRILLIANT!!!!
DC vs MI Live Score: MI is taking control of the game early. Nitish Rana pushed the ball towards the left of the bowler and was looking for a quick single. But Bumrah, you beauty!!!!! He runs, collects the ball and throws it at the non-striker end, hitting the stumps on the direct hit. Rana has to walk back.
DC vs MI Live Score: Nissanka gets going!!!
DC vs MI Live Score: Full and width given outside the off stump. Nissanka throws eveything at that and the ball runs away to the cover fence for a boundary.
DC vs MI Live Score: KL RAHUL GONE!!!
DC vs MI Live Score: EDGED AND TAKEN!!! HUGE BLOW FOR DC!!! KL Rahul looks to flick one past the wicket keeper but all he manages is a faint edge to be taken by Rickelton behind the stumps. An appeal and the finger is raised. Rahul walks away. Great start for the Capitals.
DC vs MI Live Score: We are back
DC vs MI Live Score: So, we are back with the second innings. KL Rahul and Pathum Nissanka will start with the bat for the Delhi Capitals. Deepak Chahar will begin proceedings with the new ball for the Mumbai Indians.
DC vs MI Live Score: End of the first innings
DC vs MI Live Score: A few boundaries and MI have managed to reach 162/6 at the end of their 20 overs. The Cpitals will be happy with how they have bowled after winning the toss. They will now look to chase this down and continue their winning streak in the tournament.
DC vs MI Live Score: Excellent 19th over
DC vs MI Live Score: Brilliant by Natarajan. He just conceded 4 runs in the penultimate over and picked up the important wicket of Naman Dhir.
DC vs MI Live Score: GONE!!!
DC vs MI Live Score: IN THE AIR AND TAKEN!!! Naman Dhir pulls it away in the air and is taken in the deep. One more roadblock for MI on their way to 170 plus.
DC vs MI Live Score: Santner and Dhir dragging MI
DC vs MI Live Score: Mitchell Santner and Naman Dhir are giving their best to take this total towards 170. MI would be happy if they reach there.
DC vs MI Live Score: MI getting a move on
DC vs MI Live Score: Naman Dhir and Mitchell Santner are looking to up the scoring rate. They have got two boundaries of the 17th over and 12 runs from it. Just the impetus MI needed at the stage.
DC vs MI Live Score: MI lose Suryakumar Yadav
DC vs MI Live Score: APPEAL AND GIVEN!!! Suryakumar Yadav takes the review but the ball tracking shows three reds. The MI captain has to walk back and that could be damaging for the team's finish.
DC vs MI Live Score: Last five overs
DC vs MI Live Score: The last five overs of the MI innings are left now. Naman Dhir and Suryakumar Yadav are peaking at the right time, trying to take this MI total past the 170 mark.
DC vs MI Live Score: GONE!!!
DC vs MI Live Score: IN THE AIR AND TAKEN!!!! Rutherford looks to go big. The ball goes high up in the air, but it does not travel the distance. Mukesh Kumar in the deep takes a good catch. Rutherford has to walk back. MI are losing the plot here.
DC vs MI Live Score: Surya holds one end
DC vs MI Live Score: FOUR!!!!! Suryakumar Yadav is playing a captain's knock here. While he is holding one end, he is also keeping the scoreboard ticking with the occassional boundaries.
DC vs MI Live Score: Rutherford find the middle of the bat
DC vs MI Live Score: FOUR!!!! And Rutherford gets his first boundary. He is up and running with that shot. MI will be looking for another partnership here.
DC vs MI Live Score: OUSTANDING CATCH!!! ROHIT GONE!!!
DC vs MI Live Score: In the air and taken!!! Rohit Sharma departs this time. Full delivery at the off stump. Sharma goes hard at it, but Nitish Rana at covers takes a stunner. End of the knock and importantly for Delhi the partnership is broken.
DC vs MI Live Score: GONE!!!! or is IT!!???
DC vs MI Live Score: Down the leg stump. Rohit looks to pull that but misses. Rahul appeals for a caught behind, but the umpire denies the appeal. Rohit Sharma started walking, then waited. Axar Patel takes the review. The review shows no deflection, the decision stands. Rohit Sharma stays.
DC vs MI Live Score: SIX MORE!!!
DC vs MI Live Score: Full ball at the off and middle. Suryakumar Yadav sweeps that away behind square on the leg side for a maximum. This partnership is gradually gaining momentum here.
DC vs MI Live Score: 50 in style
DC vs MI Live Score: TRADEMARK ROHIT SHARMA!!! A slightly tossed-up delivery, and Rohit Sharma accepts the information gleefully. He goes down the track and lofts that one over long-off for a maximum. Wonderful shot by Rohit.
DC vs MI Live Score: End of powerplay
DC vs MI Live Score: After a relatively quiet period, MI have ended the powerplay on a high note. A couple of boundaries and overall nine runs off the over. SKY and Rohit are building a partnership that is going to be key for MI here.
DC vs MI Live Score: MI try to steady themselves
DC vs MI Live Score: Two early wickets put MI under pressure. They are now trying to recover. Rohit Sharm and Suryakumar Yadav are trying to steady the progress and minimise damage.
DC vs MI Live Score: MI under pressure
DC vs MI Live Score: GONE!!! Great bowling by Mukesh Kumar. He has given the Capitals the ideal start. Tilak Varma walks back now. Back of a good length ball and a slower delivery at the stumps. Varma pushes at it early and ends up giving an easy return catch to the bowler. MI are under pressure here.
DC vs MI Live Score: GONE!!!!
DC vs MI Live Score: IN THE AIR AND TAKEN!!!! Good length delivery at the off stump line. Rickelton swings hard and looks to go down the ground. He gets it off the outside half of the bat and the ball skies up in the air. Easy catch taken by Axar Patel as MI lose their first wicket.
DC vs MI Live Score: Rohit continuing with momentum..
DC vs MI Live Score: FOUR MORE!!! Rohit Sharma continues with the momentum he gathered in the first match. A full delivery at the leg stump. Sharma flicks this one over the short fine leg fielder for a boundary.
DC vs MI Live Score: Rohit Sharma on the way!!!!
DC vs MI Live Score: Back of a good length at the off stump. Rohit Sharma goes down the track and has a push at it. The ball goes off his outside edge and to the third man fence for a boundary. So, the MI opener is on the way with a boundary.
DC vs MI Live Score: FOUR MORE!!!
DC vs MI Live Score: Rickelton is looking in good touch here. One more good length delivery at the pads. Rickelton flicks this one past the short fine leg fielder for a boundary.
DC vs MI Live Score: FOUR TO START!!!
DC vs MI Live Score: Good length delivery, around the leg stump and Rickelton is up and running. He flicks it through the vacant mid-wicket region for a boundary.
DC vs MI Live Score: Here we go…
DC vs MI Live Score: So, the players are out there, and we are all set for the first ball of this high-voltage clash. Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton to start the proceedings for the Mumbai Indians. Mukesh Kumar will start the proceedings with the new ball for the Delhi Capitals. All set and here we go….
DC vs MI Live Score: Impact Substitutes
Delhi Capitals: Ashutosh Sharma, Auquib Nabi, Sameer Rizvi, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair
Mumbai Indians: Mayank Markande, Robin Minz, Raj Angad Bawa, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar
DC vs MI Live Score: Playing XIs
DC vs MI Live Score: The playing XI of the two teams are here -
Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah
Delhi Capitals Playing XI: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Vipraj Nigam, Axar Patel (c), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar
DC vs MI Live Score: No Hardik Pandya for MI
DC vs MI Live Score: Hardik Pandya today. As told by Suryakumar Yadav, the stand-in captain, he is ill and hence missing the game.
DC vs MI Live Score: Toss update
DC vs MI Live Score: Delhi Capitals have won the toss and have elected to field first.
DC vs MI Live Score: Irfan Pathan relief for Delhi
DC vs MI Live Score: The former India allrounder says Jasprit Bumrah has an economy rate of almost 9 in Delhi, and KL Rahul has particularly played him well in the past. Delhi fans should get a lot of kick out of that remark. If Jasprit Bumrah is nullified, their chances in this match really go up. But then, one can never be too sure with Bumrah. He is too good.
DC vs MI Live Score: Pietersen advice for Delhi
DC vs MI Live Score: Isn't he a Delhi boy? The former England batsman, who recently quit the mentor's role at DC, says Delhi need not remember their recent performances against Mumbai to have a good day today. And he thinks Delhi have a chance provided, they play positively without carrying any old baggage. In the overall head to head, MI have won 21 matches out of 37. The rest have been won by Delhi. So, they are not too far behind. It just that they have lost some important matches, like the 2020 final.
DC vs MI Live Score: Weather update
DC vs MI Live Score: Some rain has been predicted by the department concerned but as of now, it's pretty clear. Yes, it's not as sunny as it is in Delhi at this time of year but still, one can't see any signs for rain anywhere. Weather can change anytime, that's true but let's worry about that when we get there. Not before that. There is no point, is there any?
DC vs MI Live Score: The Bumrah threat!
DC vs MI Live Score: If truth be told, it has to be KL Rahul taking on the mighty Jasprit Bumrah. He is a world-class batsman for sure but now he needs to be more consistent. He has scored three tons against MI in the IPL, and there is no doubt that he will take a lot of confidence from that. Big matches call for big players to put their hands up. KL Rahul needs to do that.