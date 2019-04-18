DC vs MI: Rohit Sharma on the cusp of joining Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina in elite list

Rohit Sharma will look to add a fresh feather into his already illustrious cap when Mumbai Indians locks horns against Delhi Capitals in a blockbuster Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday.

The MI skipper needs just 12 runs to complete 8000 runs in T20 cricket and he will become only the third Indian to achieve this feat. Chennai Super Kings’ Suresh Raina was the first to do so followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli.

8216 in 295 innings: Suresh Raina

8183 in 246 innings: Virat Kohli

7988 in 293 innings: Rohit Sharma

Overall, Windies hard-hitter Chris Gayle tops the charts with 12670 runs while New Zealand legend Brendon McCullum (9922) and Windies all-rounder Kieron Pollard (9922) complete the top three. The three Indians are placed at sixth, seventh and eighth spot respectively.

In the ongoing edition of the IPL, Rohit has scored 193 runs in seven outings for Mumbai and he is yet to cross the 50-run mark for the three-time champions. The MI skipper will look to end his hoodoo against high-flying Delhi Capitals.

With 10 points from eight games, both teams are on course to make the play-offs. While that counts as familiar territory for three-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians, Capitals are in the middle of a remarkable resurgence, having not finished in the top-four since 2012.

