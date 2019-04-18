Mumbai Indians predicted XI against Delhi Capitals - Rohit Sharma to make a change

It has been a good first half for Mumbai Indians - 5 wins in 8 matches and they hold the number three spot on the IPL points table. Rohit Sharma’s side will now take on the Delhi Capitals, a young side which has found its groove and is riding on a momentum wave.

Also, Delhi brushed away Mumbai in their first-round match at the Wankhede Stadium, so this clash is Rohit’s chance to win back the bragging rights.

As far the team combination is concerned, Lasith Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah form perhaps the most lethal pace combination. However, the conundrum facing Rohit Sharma is the option of a third pacer. Jason Behrendorff, after an impressive few matches, leaked runs at over 10 rpo in the last two outings, hence he could face the axe. Mitchell McClenaghan could be drafted into the side as his extra pace and hustle could be a good choice on the sluggish Kotla pitch.

“It’s going to be difficult for Mumbai, coming and playing on this kind of surface. We have a pretty clear understanding of how our wicket is going to play. We expect it’s going to be quite slow, low and probably turn a little bit. We just have to be well prepared for that,” Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting said on the eve of this clash.

Here we take a look at Mumbai Indians Predicted XI:

Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 13:07 IST