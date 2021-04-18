DC vs PBKS: Smith fails to shine in Delhi Capitals' debut

Australia star-batsman Steve Smith failed to make a mark in his debut game for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League 2021 season match against Punjab Kings on Sunday. Smith had a forgettable IPL season in 2020 in the UAE, where he captained Rajasthan Royals.

Under Smith's leadership, RR finished the season with a wooden spoon, and it came as a little surprise when the franchise released him in 2021.

Smith was bought by DC at the auctions in February this year for ₹2.2 crore, but he was not included in the playing XI for the first two games for DC.

Smith made his debut against PBKS on Sunday but failed to shine. The right-handed batsman came to bat after opening batsman Prithvi Shaw was dismissed for 32.

The 31-year-old struggled to time the ball and could not get his shots away. With pressure building on him, he struck an awkward mistimed pull short off a short ball from Punjab pacer Riley Meredith, but got a top edge and the ball was caught by Jhye Richardson.

Smith walked back to the hut after scoring just 9 runs in 12 balls in his first game of IPL 2021. Fans would hope he regain his form before the season ends.

