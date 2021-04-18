IND USA
Steve Smith was dismissed for 9.(IPL)
DC vs PBKS: Smith fails to shine in Delhi Capitals' debut

IPL 2021: Steve Smith made his debut for Delhi Capitals against Punjab Kings but failed to make a mark.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 18, 2021 10:37 PM IST

Australia star-batsman Steve Smith failed to make a mark in his debut game for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League 2021 season match against Punjab Kings on Sunday. Smith had a forgettable IPL season in 2020 in the UAE, where he captained Rajasthan Royals.

Under Smith's leadership, RR finished the season with a wooden spoon, and it came as a little surprise when the franchise released him in 2021.

IPL 2021, DC vs PBKS - LIVE!

Smith was bought by DC at the auctions in February this year for 2.2 crore, but he was not included in the playing XI for the first two games for DC.

Smith made his debut against PBKS on Sunday but failed to shine. The right-handed batsman came to bat after opening batsman Prithvi Shaw was dismissed for 32.

The 31-year-old struggled to time the ball and could not get his shots away. With pressure building on him, he struck an awkward mistimed pull short off a short ball from Punjab pacer Riley Meredith, but got a top edge and the ball was caught by Jhye Richardson.

Smith walked back to the hut after scoring just 9 runs in 12 balls in his first game of IPL 2021. Fans would hope he regain his form before the season ends.

ipl 2021
