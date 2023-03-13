Home / Cricket / WPL 2023, DC vs RCB Live score: Meg Lanning wins toss, Delhi Capitals bowl first
Live

WPL 2023, DC vs RCB Live score: Meg Lanning wins toss, Delhi Capitals bowl first

cricket
Updated on Mar 13, 2023 07:36 PM IST

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live score, WPL 2023 DC vs RCB latest scorecard Updates: Catch live score and updates match 11 here. 

WPL 2023 DC vs RCB live score:
WPL 2023 DC vs RCB live score: (WPL)
ByHT Sports Desk
WPL 2023 DC vs RCB live score: With four losses in as many matches Royal Challengers Bangalore's season is pretty much over but that can't be said for Delhi Capitals. An automatic qualification spot for the final is well within reach for them, being just two points behind Mumbai Indians. They have three more games left to play after which, one of which is against Mumbai themselves and so winning every match from here on out becomes paramount for them. For RCB, this is all about pride and with some of the greatest players in the world playing for them, a desire to win is something that this side will be brimming with.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 13, 2023 07:33 PM IST

    WPL 2023 DC vs RCB live score: MAIDEN OVER TO START OFF!

    Marizanne Kapp is breathing fire at the moment while Smriti Mandhana is struggling to find her touch and all that has come together to bring about a maiden over to start off the match. 

  • Mar 13, 2023 07:18 PM IST

    WPL 2023 DC vs RCB live score: Change in venue, change in fortunes?

    As Smriti Mandhana said in her interview at the toss, RCB have only played at the Brabourne Stadium thus far and clearly it wasn't working out for them. They play this game at the DY Patil Stadium, how much is that going to change things.

  • Mar 13, 2023 07:14 PM IST

    WPL 2023 DC vs RCB live score: Meg Lanning's thoughts

    "We are going to have a bowl this evening. We want to make the most of any help that is there in the surface. We need to do both very well. RCB have some really good players and we have to be on top of our game to beat them. We will see how the conditions are and then assess what would be a good score. Capsey and Reddy come into the team."

  • Mar 13, 2023 07:14 PM IST

    WPL 2023 DC vs RCB live score: What Smriti Mandhana said

    "We all had the chat about getting out of CCI. We couldn't play the cricket we wanted to play there, hopefully change of fortunes for us. We didn't get much time having played four games in six days, but we had a couple of days off and had a good practice session yesterday. We have a few changes."

  • Mar 13, 2023 07:10 PM IST

    WPL 2023 DC vs RCB live score: RCB XI

    Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Preeti Bose

  • Mar 13, 2023 07:08 PM IST

    WPL 2023 DC vs RCB live score: DC XI

    Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia(w), Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Tara Norris

  • Mar 13, 2023 07:01 PM IST

    WPL 2023 DC vs RCB live score: TOSS ALERT!

    Meg Lanning has won the toss and Delhi Capitals will bowl first. 

  • Mar 13, 2023 06:56 PM IST

    WPL 2023 DC vs RCB live score: Shafali Verma storm

    DC's Marizanne Kapp took five wickets in their last game to restrict the Gujarat Giants to 105/9 but what ensued after that was the kind of power hitting you rarely get to see at any level of cricket. DC opener Shafali Verma smacked an unbeaten 76 off, wait for it, 28 balls, to get DC a 10 wicket win with just under 13 overs to spare.

  • Mar 13, 2023 06:46 PM IST

    WPL 2023 DC vs RCB live score: Royal Challengers Bangalore full squad

    Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Kanika Ahuja, Heather Knight, Shreyanka Patil, Erin Burns, Richa Ghosh(w), Komal Zanzad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Sahana Pawar, Poonam Khemnar, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Dane van Niekerk, Preeti Bose, Indrani Roy, Asha Shobana

  • Mar 13, 2023 06:37 PM IST

    WPL 2023 DC vs RCB live score: Delhi Capitals full squad

    Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Laura Harris, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Tara Norris, Arundhati Reddy, Jasia Akhtar, Alice Capsey, Aparna Mondal, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi, Poonam Yadav

  • Mar 13, 2023 06:30 PM IST

    WPL 2023 DC vs RCB live score: Hello and welcome!

    DC have a direct qualification spot for the final in sight, RCB have their pride to fight for. DC have been imperious almost throughout the season, with the exception of when they were torn to shreds by Mumbai Indians, whereas RCB have been the opposite of that. But, RCB are a side brimming with talent that have yet to somehow win a match and DC would be hoping that today is not the day when it all finally comes together for those players. 

