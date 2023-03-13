WPL 2023, DC vs RCB Live score: Meg Lanning wins toss, Delhi Capitals bowl first

WPL 2023 DC vs RCB live score: With four losses in as many matches Royal Challengers Bangalore's season is pretty much over but that can't be said for Delhi Capitals. An automatic qualification spot for the final is well within reach for them, being just two points behind Mumbai Indians. They have three more games left to play after which, one of which is against Mumbai themselves and so winning every match from here on out becomes paramount for them. For RCB, this is all about pride and with some of the greatest players in the world playing for them, a desire to win is something that this side will be brimming with.

