Meg Lanning devasted, breaks into tears after DC's 2nd-straight WPL title loss; gets 'best team' backing from Ganguly

Delhi Capitals, at one time, were cruising in the WPL 2024 final on Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, with captain Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma dictating the terms as the opening duo took down Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowlers. But the entire momentum changed in the blink of an eye, after Sophie Molineux's triple strike in a single over, and DC never recovered from the blow. Lanning did put on a great fight, courtesy of some disciplined bowling from the home team to restrict RCB in the chase of 114, but the score was never enough. Meg Lanning left inconsolable after WPL title loss

Molineux's dream over reduced Delhi from 64 for no loss to 64 for three in a space of just three deliveries before Shreyanka Patil ran riot through the lower order after getting the crucial wicket of Lanning to fold the hosts for just 113 runs in 18.3 overs.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine kicked off the chase on a promising note, stitching a 49-run stand before Delhi kept the run-scoring in check through the middle phase. Ellyse Perry and Richa Ghosh, however, held their nerves through the death overs to wrap up the chase with three balls to spare as RCB lifted their maiden WPL title win an eight-wicket victory.

While Bangalore players burst into wild celebrations, Lanning was seen standing all alone by herself, completely devasted at what unfolded in front of her eyes. She was left tearful with her face covered with her handkerchief, before being consoled by one of the support staff from Delhi. This was the second time Lanning, an ODI World Cup-winning captain for Australia and four-time T20 World Cup-winning skipper, failed to help Delhi lift the title as the side had lost to Mumbai Indians in the final last year.

However, former India captain Sourav Ganguly labelled the Delhi side as the "best team in the tournament" while reserving the utmost praise for Lanning.

"Well done Delhi Capitals .. Two back to back finals .. the trophy may not have come our way .. but we will get to finals again and win .. well done Meg Lanning and the team.. u we’re the best team in the tournament.. well done RCB .. to come back from 3rd team in the league to beat two strong teams in 3 days is special .. enjoy the trophy," Ganguly tweeted.

Lanning, however, admitted that RCB were the deserving champions after she collected the runners-up cheque in the post-match presentation.

"Obviously disappointing not to get it done. Finals are about playing well on the day. Congratulations to RCB - you outplayed us tonight. It all happened relatively quickly as it tends to do. As we've seen in this tournament, crazy things happen. Full credit to RCB, they fought back really nicely and deserved the win. We did a lot right. Unfortunately it wasn't to be. A lot of effort went from a lot of the people. Want to thank the support staff. Cricket is a funny game - you win some, you lose some," she said.