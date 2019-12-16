DDCA forms 3-member CAC for 2019-20 season

cricket

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 23:50 IST

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Monday appointed a three-member Cricket Advisory Committee for the 2019-20 domestic season.

The committee will comprise of former players Robin Singh Jr, Parwinder Awana and Sumit Narwal.

“We are happy to announce the constitution of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) for the domestic season 2019-20,” DDCA Director of Cricket, Sanjay Bharadwaj said in a statement.

As per the terms, the panel will be responsible for picking up various selection committees as well as the coaching staff of teams representing DDCA in domestic cricket.

Recently, a Delhi cricketer Prince Ram Niwas Yadav was banned by the BCCI from domestic cricket for the next two seasons after being found guilty of fudging his age in under-19 tournaments. Yadav, who is registered with the Delhi & District Cricket Association, has been disqualified by the BCCI with immediate effect and banned from participating in 2020-21 and 2021-22 domestic cricket seasons.

“It is confirmed. We have got intimation from BCCI that Prince Yadav has been found guilty of age fudging,” a senior DDCA official told PTI.

In an e-mail sent to the DDCA, the BCCI said, “Prince Ram Niwas Yadav (Player ID 12968), a player registered by DDCA in the U-19 age group category in 2018-19 season and re-registered in 2019-20. As per the recently issued birth certificate submitted by the cricketer, his date of birth is 12th December 2001.

“Acting on a complaint received about the cricketer being over-age, the BCCI checked his records with Central Board of Secondary Education and it was found that Mr. Prince Yadav has passed Class X in 2012 and his actual date of birth is 10th June 1996,” the BCCI said in the letter sent to DDCA on November 30.