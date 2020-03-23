DDCA to disburse Rs 5.5 crore pending dues

cricket

The ombudsman of the Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA), Justice (retd) Deepak Verma, has written to the association’s decision-making apex council to pay outstanding dues to coaching and support staff within this week. “I have received a mail from the ombudsman in which he has asked us to pay the dues to all the coaching and support staff (in 72 hours),” DDCA joint secretary Rajan Manchanda said. The dues amounting to about R4.5 crore haven’t been paid despite the season having ended.

“We are going to pay the amount by Wednesday through RTGS transfer. The problem was the Delhi high court appointed new signatories, but the court order and KYC details are yet to be submitted to the bank where the DDCA account is,” said Manchanda. “We will submit that on Tuesday, and hopefully by Wednesday will disburse the amount.”

Manchanda will also write to the ombudsman for clearing payments outstanding to clubs–annual subsidies and refreshment money–that have not been disbursed for six years. A club gets R80,000 annually, and there are over 100 clubs. The total subsidy dues to clubs come to around R5 crore. DDCA gives R1,500 to every club as refreshment money each match. The total outstanding is around R6 crore.

Manchanda said the apex council will pay one year’s dues as of now, which comes to over R80 lakh in terms of subsidy and about R20 lakh as refreshment money.

“We took charge in mid-2018 and we can take responsibility only for the 2018-19 season. The current season (financial year) is not finished yet,” he said.

Pramod Jain, secretary of the Sarojini Nagar Club and vice-president of Rohtak Road Gymkhana, both affiliated to the state association, said: “Since DDCA doesn’t have an academy, clubs form the supply line for the state teams. These days, it is tough to run a club without the association’s annual subsidy and refreshment money. Many owners and officials are forced to ask money from players to run the clubs, which is an unfair practice.”