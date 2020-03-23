e-paper
'We will keep helping more' - Irfan Pathan, Yusuf donate masks amid coronavirus scare

‘We will keep helping more’ - Irfan Pathan, Yusuf donate masks amid coronavirus scare

Speaking in the video, the former allrounder explained that the masks were in the name of the Mehmood Khan Pathan Charitable Trust, which is run by their father.

cricket Updated: Mar 23, 2020 19:44 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Yusuf and Irfan Pathan.
File image of Yusuf and Irfan Pathan.
         

With coronavirus pandemic bringing the nation to a halt, former India cricketers Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan decided to donate over 4,000 masks to the ones in need in the country. In a video posted by Irfan on Twitter, he wrote: “Doing our bit for the society. Whatever u guys can do please go ahead and help each other as far as sanitation is concerned.”

Also read: ‘Painful I can’t see my daughter’ - Shakib al Hasan in self-isolation in USA

He further asked people to avoid creating crowds amid COVID-19 scare. :But don’t gather crowd!@iamyusufpathan #corona it’s a small start hopefully we will be keep helping more. Everyone of us...” he wrote. 

Speaking in the video, the former allrounder explained that the masks were in the name of the Mehmood Khan Pathan Charitable Trust, which is run by their father, and they will will be distributed to Vadodara health department, who will in turn distribute it to the needy.

According to the Union health ministry, the number of COVID-19 cases in India have crossed 430. The global death toll has passed 15,000 with close to 350,000 confirmed cases.

(With PTI inputs)

