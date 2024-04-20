De Kock's wife receives 'can cause temporary hearing loss' warning as Dhoni wave hits Lucknow, sound levels cross limit

IPL 2024 has been filled with short cameos from MS Dhoni. Against MI, his unbeaten quick-fire blitz proved to be the difference as they won by 20 runs. Coming in to bat in the final over of the first innings and with four deliveries to go, the wicketkeeper-batter smoked Hardik Pandya for a hat-trick of sixes and a double, which powered CSK to 206/4 in 20 overs. Chasing 207, MI reached 186/6 in 20 overs, with Dhoni being the difference. M S Dhoni of of Chennai Super Kings in action.(HT_PRINT)

He once showcased some brilliant shots against Lucknow Super Giants on Friday, smacking an unbeaten knock of 28 runs off nine balls, packed with three fours and two sixes, as CSK reached 178/6 in 20 overs.

When he came in to bat, the crowd in Lucknow went berserk as if they were only waiting for him to bat. LSG star Quinton de Kock's wife Sasha revealed that the sound level at the stadium went sky-high.

She took to Instagram to reveal that the sound level touched 95 decibels, according to her smart watch. Meanwhile, it was the message in her smartwatch which caught everyone's attention. It said, “Sound levels hit 95 decibels. Just 10 minutes at this level can cause temporary hearing loss.”

Quinton de Kock's wife's Instagram story.

Chasing 177, LSG reached 180/2 in 19 overs courtesy of a knock of 82 runs off 53 balls by KL Rahul. Dhoni has batted five times in seven matches this season, registering 87 runs, with a high score of 37*.

Speaking after the match, CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad said, "We finished well with the bat, couldn't have asked more with the situation we were in. After powerplay we couldn't capitalize on the start we got and we kept losing wickets at regular intervals. I would say we were 10-15 runs short. Slightly difficult with such a total, with the impact sub rule you need 10-15 or even 20 runs extra."

"Pitches like these seem sluggish to start off with but with dew coming on it gets better, 190 would have been a good score. One area we would like to improve in taking wickets in the powerplay. That will put pressure on the opposition. We need to work on it. Good to play them again (next game at Chepauk). We will come up with good homework done now that we have three home games," he further added.