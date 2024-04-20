IPL 2024 points table after LSG vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings remain in third position, Lucknow Super Giants fifth

Lucknow Super Giants defeated Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets, to remain in fifth position in the IPL 2024 points table. Chasing 177, LSG reached 180/2 in 19 overs, courtesy of KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock. The LSG skipper smacked 82 runs off 53 balls. Meanwhile, De Kock hammered 54 off 43 balls. Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul greeted by CSK's R Jadeja and MS Dhoni.(PTI)

Initially, an unbeaten half-century by Ravindra Jadeja (57*) saw CSK post 176/6 in 20 overs. Meanwhile, Krunal Pandya took two wickets for LSG's bowling department.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Speaking after the win, LSG captain Rahul said, "Feels good at the end of the day. When you win, most decisions feel right. We were committed to our plans. Really happy with that. Depends on the wicket, I deploy my bowlers. We tried to mix it around. The bowlers executed really well. The team is sticking to the plans. Halfway stage, I would have been happy with 160. The wicket was slow and a bit of grip. MSD walked in and the pressure got to the bowlers. He has had the intimidation on opposition bowlers."

"Our young bowlers were put under pressure with the crowd going berserk as well. 15-20 runs extra they got. I have been trying to assess the situation. It came off today. I knew the CSK spinners will put the pressure on. I picked my bowlers and it came off. Quinton batted well as well. Made life easy for both. Different ball game playing in Chennai. Was playing in front of mini Chennai crowd. We are a young team and happy to play in front of such a crowd," he added.

IPL 2024 points table after LSG vs CSK

IPL 2024 points table

Rajasthan Royals are on top of the table with 12 points in seven matches. Kolkata Knight Riders are second, followed by CSK in third place. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad are fourth and LSG are fifth. The teams from second to fifth have the same number of points (8), with net run rate being the decider.

Delhi Capitals are in sixth place, followed by Mumbai Indians in seventh and Gujarat Titans in eighth. Punjab Kings are ninth and Royal Challengers Bangalore are bottom of the ten-team table.