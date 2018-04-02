Dean Elgar’s eye-popping catch of Tim Paine increases Australia’s pain - Watch video

Dean Elgar on Sunday grabbed eyeballs with his superhuman effort to get rid of Tim Paine for 62 and finish Australia’s first innings on the third day of the fourth and final Test against hosts South Africa in Johannesburg.

In reply to South Africa’s total of 488, the visitors lost quick wickets and were reeling at 110/6 at stumps on day 2. On the third day, captain Tim Paine, who suffered a hairline fracture on his thumb while wicket-keeping, stitched together a 99-run stand with Pat Cummins for the seventh wicket before Australia lost their remaining four wickets in quick succession to be bowled out for 221.

Having reached his fifty in style by slog-sweeping Keshav Maharaj over deep mid wicket for six, Paine was last man to be dismissed. In trying to charge Rabada, he sliced the ball high in the air, allowing Elgar to turn and sprint towards the boundary from his position at mid-off and take an excellent diving catch.

Later in the day, South Africa chose not to enforce the follow-on. Faf du Plessis’ side made steady progress, reaching 134/3 by the close to extend their lead to 401 runs.