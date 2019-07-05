Decks cleared for Rahul Dravid to take charge of NCA

Decks have been cleared for Rahul Dravid to take charge as National Cricket Academy’s head of cricket. The former India skipper was supposed to take over on July 1 but his appointment was delayed to avoid a potential conflict of interest.

Dravid had approached the Committee of Administrators (CoA) seeking clarification on the issue. According to the BCCI constitution, an individual cannot hold multiple posts at the same time, and his active employment with Indian Cements — owners of Chennai Super Kings franchise — would have brought Dravid in the ambit of conflict of interest.

“He has taken leave of absence for two years from Indian Cements,” said Kasi Viswanathan, consultant sports, India Cements and former secretary, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association.

Dravid has been offered a two-year contract to head the NCA.

Dravid’s expertise had become crucial for the BCCI as it seeks to build a centre of excellence in Bengaluru. The BCCI has acquired 40 acres to build the NCA in the Devanahalli Aerospace Park region on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Dravid’s immediate task is to fill various coaching posts at the academy. Besides, he will also oversee appointments at zonal academies. Apart from charting a roadmap for junior cricket, Dravid will also monitor up-and-coming women cricketers and also spearhead NCA’s programme to rehabilitate injured cricketers.

The new responsibilities will limit his travel with the India ‘A’ and U-19 teams. “Now, he will travel as and when required,” a BCCI insider said. Former India pacer Paras Mhambrey and Abhay Sharma, who were part of Dravid’s coaching staff for India ‘A’ and Under-19 teams, will remain a part of the junior team support staff.

Last month, the BCCI’s ethics officer, DK Jain, had ruled against VVS Laxman in a complaint of conflict of interest over the former India batsman holding multiple positions.

