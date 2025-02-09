Deepti Sharma appointed as UP Warriorz new captain as Alyssa Healy set to miss WPL 2025

UP Warriorz have appointed star India all-rounder Deepti Sharma as their new captain ahead of the third season of the Women's Premier League. The ace all-rounder has been associated with the UP-based franchise since the first season, and this year, she will replace Alyssa Healy as their new skipper. The Australian wicketkeeper will miss the upcoming season due to injury. India’s Ace All-rounder Deepti Sharma to Captain UP Warriorz in Season 3 of WPL (PTI)

Former India batter Suresh Raina, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, made the big announcement of Deepti's appointment in the pre-match show of India men's team second ODI against England at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

WPL 3 marks the first time that the tournament will come to Lucknow, the home ground for the UP Warriorz, who a cricketer will also lead from the home state. UP Warriorz will play the Gujarat Giants (March 3), Mumbai Indians (March 6) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (March 8) at their home venue.

UP Warriorz made the playoffs in its first season and will be looking to go one better this year under Deepti's leadership.

‘Honoured to be named captain of the UP Warriorz’

Deepti was elated to get the leadership duties of the WPL franchise as she talked about the brand of cricket UP Warriorz wants to play.

“I am delighted and honoured to be named captain of the UP Warriorz, which is a team from my home state. The UP Warriorz has a fantastic squad, and we are confident that we will entertain our fans with the Warriorz brand of cricket, at the WPL this season as well. We can’t wait to play in Lucknow in front of our home fans, and hope to inspire the next generation of women athletes," she said.

Jinisha Sharma, Director, Capri Sports and Team Owner, said, “Deepti is one of the most versatile and impactful players in Indian cricket, and we are thrilled to have her lead UP Warriorz this season. Her sharp cricketing mind, all-round abilities, and calm leadership under pressure make her the ideal captain to guide this team. As a world-class match-winner and a fierce competitor, Deepti has time and again proven her ability to turn the game around. With her at the helm, we are confident that UP Warriorz will play fearless, dynamic cricket and make our fans proud.”

The UP Warriorz will open their WPL Season 3 campaign against the Gujarat Giants on February 16 in Vadodara.