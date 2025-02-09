Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Feb 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Deepti Sharma appointed as UP Warriorz new captain as Alyssa Healy set to miss WPL 2025

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 09, 2025 04:16 PM IST

UP Warriorz made the playoffs in its first season and will be looking to go one better this year under Deepti's leadership.

UP Warriorz have appointed star India all-rounder Deepti Sharma as their new captain ahead of the third season of the Women's Premier League. The ace all-rounder has been associated with the UP-based franchise since the first season, and this year, she will replace Alyssa Healy as their new skipper. The Australian wicketkeeper will miss the upcoming season due to injury.

India’s Ace All-rounder Deepti Sharma to Captain UP Warriorz in Season 3 of WPL (PTI)
India’s Ace All-rounder Deepti Sharma to Captain UP Warriorz in Season 3 of WPL (PTI)

Former India batter Suresh Raina, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, made the big announcement of Deepti's appointment in the pre-match show of India men's team second ODI against England at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

WPL 3 marks the first time that the tournament will come to Lucknow, the home ground for the UP Warriorz, who a cricketer will also lead from the home state. UP Warriorz will play the Gujarat Giants (March 3), Mumbai Indians (March 6) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (March 8) at their home venue.

UP Warriorz made the playoffs in its first season and will be looking to go one better this year under Deepti's leadership.

‘Honoured to be named captain of the UP Warriorz’

Deepti was elated to get the leadership duties of the WPL franchise as she talked about the brand of cricket UP Warriorz wants to play.

“I am delighted and honoured to be named captain of the UP Warriorz, which is a team from my home state. The UP Warriorz has a fantastic squad, and we are confident that we will entertain our fans with the Warriorz brand of cricket, at the WPL this season as well. We can’t wait to play in Lucknow in front of our home fans, and hope to inspire the next generation of women athletes," she said.

Jinisha Sharma, Director, Capri Sports and Team Owner, said, “Deepti is one of the most versatile and impactful players in Indian cricket, and we are thrilled to have her lead UP Warriorz this season. Her sharp cricketing mind, all-round abilities, and calm leadership under pressure make her the ideal captain to guide this team. As a world-class match-winner and a fierce competitor, Deepti has time and again proven her ability to turn the game around. With her at the helm, we are confident that UP Warriorz will play fearless, dynamic cricket and make our fans proud.”

The UP Warriorz will open their WPL Season 3 campaign against the Gujarat Giants on February 16 in Vadodara.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025 and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
See More
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025 and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On