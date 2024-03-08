 Deepti Sharma becomes first Indian to bag hat-trick in WPL | Cricket - Hindustan Times
News / Cricket News / Deepti Sharma becomes first Indian to bag hat-trick in WPL

Deepti Sharma becomes first Indian to bag hat-trick in WPL

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 08, 2024 11:20 PM IST

Deepti Sharma executed the hat-trick across two spells to become second player to achieve the massive feat in WPL.

Star all-rounder Deepti Sharma scripted history on Friday by becoming the first Indian player to claim a hat-trick in the Women's Premier League. The right-arm off-spinner spun her web to make history in the WPL match between UP Warriroz and Delhi Capitals at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. Deepti's hat-trick helped UP Warriroz claim a thrilling 1-run win to add two more points to their kitty.

Deepti executed the hat-trick across two spells, on the last ball of the 14th over Deepti trapped Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning for 60 which derailed the hosts' innings while chasing a 139-run target.

The 26-year-old returned to the action with the ball in the penultimate over to get the better of Annabel Sutherland and Arundhati Reddy on back-to-back deliveries to complete her hat-trick. She castled Sutherland for 6 and then got the better of Reddy who went for a big shot but was caught by Grace Harris for golden duck.

Meanwhile, she didn't stop there and one ball later got the wicket of Shikha Pandey to dent the Delhi Capitals chase. The off-spinner finished her spell with excellent bowling figures of 4/19 in her four overs.

DC looked in control to chase down the total, reaching 93 in the 14th over but Deepti's brilliant bowling shifted the momentum in UP's way as Lanning's wicket was the turning point of the match.

She also became the second bowler after Mumbai Indians' Issy Wong to claim a hat-trick in WPL which started last year.

The star India all-rounder also made a big contribution with the bat to help UP Warriroz post a challenging total on the field. After choosing to bat first, UP lost Kiran Navgire early for 5 and Deepti was promoted to number 3 spot.

Healy (29) and Deepti stitched a 46-run stand for the second wicket. The two collected 44 runs off the powerplay and kept the scoreboard ticking by collecting boundaries every over.

Deepti scored 59 off 48 balls with the help of six boundaries and a six as UP Warriroz posted 138 for 8 which looked below-par after first innings but turned out to be enough as Lucknow-based franchise earn their second win.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

