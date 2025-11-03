Deepti Sharma does what no other cricketer, male or female, could even dream of in World Cup history

In a night of glory for Indian cricket, Deepti Sharma etched her name into the record books with a performance for the ages, leading India to their first-ever ICC Women’s World Cup title with a stunning all-round display against South Africa in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. India's Deepti Sharma celebrates(PTI)

The 27-year-old all-rounder produced one of the finest individual performances ever seen in a World Cup final — scoring a composed 58 runs with the bat before wreaking havoc with the ball to claim 5/39, guiding India to a historic 52-run victory and their maiden Women’s World Cup triumph.

Deepti’s feat was not only instrumental in securing the title but also historic in cricketing terms.

She became:

The first cricketer (man or woman) ever to score a fifty and take five wickets in a World Cup knockout match.

The first Indian woman to achieve that double in any ODI.

And only the second Indian overall — after Yuvraj Singh’s 50 & 5/31 vs Ireland in the 2011 Men’s World Cup — to do so in a World Cup game.

Her all-round brilliance earned her the Player of the Match in the final and capped off a sensational tournament that saw her named Player of the Tournament, having amassed 215 runs and 22 wickets — the most wickets by any bowler in the competition.

A Night of Dominance and Records

Coming in at a critical stage with India 166/2, Deepti’s calm half-century helped stabilise the innings after early breakthroughs by South Africa. She forged crucial partnerships with captain Harmanpreet Kaur (20) and Richa Ghosh (34) to take India to a commanding total of 298/7.

When the Proteas began their chase, Deepti turned the game decisively in India’s favour with the ball. After Laura Wolvaardt’s brilliant century (101) kept South Africa alive, Deepti’s double strike removed both Wolvaardt and Annerie Dercksen (37) in quick succession — a spell that swung the momentum back to India.

Deepti was also the first player with a fifty and a five-for in a women's World Cup match.

Her figures of 5/39 made her only the second player to take a five-wicket haul in a Women's World Cup final. England's Anya Shrubsole was the first to take 6 for 46 against India in the final of the 2017 edition.

Breaking Barriers, Setting New Benchmarks

With her exploits, Deepti also became the first player in Women’s World Cup history — and across both genders — to score 200+ runs and take 20+ wickets in a single edition. Her tally of 22 wickets broke the long-standing Indian record for the most wickets in a Women’s World Cup, surpassing both Shubhangi Kulkarni (1981–82) and Neetu David (2005), who had each taken 20 wickets.

The Uttar Pradesh-born all-rounder now stands as the second-highest wicket-taker for India in Women’s World Cups with 36 scalps, behind only the legendary Jhulan Goswami (43).

A Defining Moment in Indian Women’s Cricket

Deepti’s performance encapsulated India’s journey in the tournament — resilient, fearless, and united. Her composure under pressure, both with bat and ball, embodied the maturity and belief that carried India from a shaky start to a world championship.

“I just wanted to contribute in any way I could — for the team, for the country,” Deepti said after being named Player of the Tournament. “To do this in a World Cup final, it feels surreal. This moment will stay with me forever.”

From her maiden five-for in the final to scripting multiple records in one night, Deepti Sharma’s heroics will be remembered as the moment that changed the course of Indian women’s cricket — a defining chapter written in gold.