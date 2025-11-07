Deepti Sharma, World Cup player of the tournament, released by WPL franchise: UP Warriorz head coach explains the reason

UP Warriorz head coach Abhishek Nayar opened up on the team's retention policy as they released star all-rounder Deepti Sharma, despite her recent achievements at the ODI World Cup. The Indian all-rounder was named Player of the tournament in the recently concluded World Cup, but it seems like it wasn't enough for UP Warriorz to retain him for the next season of Women's Premier League. Deepti Sharma won the Player of the Tournament award in 2025 ODI World Cup.(PTI)

Ahead of the WPL Mega Auction, the UP-based franchise has retained only the dynamic young Shweta Sehrawat from the uncapped Indian category, while some big names, including Alyssa Healy, Deepti Sharma, Kranti Goud, Sophie Ecclestone, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, and Alana King were released.

The UP Warriorz, who reached the playoffs in the inaugural WPL season, will enter the mega auction with four RTMs at their disposal for players from their 2025 roster. The franchise aims to utilise the auction strategically to assemble a balanced and competitive squad that aligns with its vision and ambitions for the next season.

UP Warriorz coach Nayar explained the tough decisions behind releasing players like Deepti Sharma. He emphasised the franchise’s strategy to reset, maximise their auction purse, and assemble a squad capable of winning the championship, while also retaining opportunities to bring key players back through the mega auction.

“It is always hard when it comes to retentions, when you have so many good players, leaders in their own rights, high-performing players. But I think the thought from the franchise was to go in with a clean slate," Nayar said while speaking on JioStar.

“Have as much money in the purse as possible to make sure we can not only get the players that we feel can win the Championship, but also get a lot of these players back in the auction," Nayar added.

Deepti, who scored 215 runs and claimed 22 wickets to be adjudged the player-of-the-tournament during India's World Cup triumph, had starred in the final with a fine half-century and a five-wicket haul against South Africa.

“Never easy to make retention decisions”

The former India assistant coach further stated that the thought process is simple, that they will go in the auction with a big purse and sign the players to get the right combination.

“Having said that, it is never easy to make these decisions. Right or wrong, never in doubt is something we believe in. The thought process will be to go in with a full purse, try and create the best combination possible," Nayar said.