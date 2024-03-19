Delhi Capitals announce captain for IPL 2024, ‘fearless’ Rishabh Pant returns as DC leader

Rishabh Pant on Tuesday was formally announced as the Delhi Capitals captain for IPL 2024. Pant missed the entire edition of the IPL last year after a horrific car crash in December 2022 left the talented wicketkeeper-batter battling multiple injuries. Australia's David Warner stepped up to lead DC in Pant's absence. But as Pant is ready to return to the cricket field after nearly 15 months of hard work, perseverance, courage and determination, it was a no-brainer that the franchise would go back to its original captain. Rishabh Pant with DC head coach Ricky Ponting(DC)

“Rishabh Pant will captain Delhi Capitals in the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League. The wicketkeeper-batter is making a return to professional cricket after 14 months, and has been a part of the Delhi Capitals pre-season preparatory camp in Vizag,” DC said in a statement.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Chairman and co-owner Parth Jindal said, “We are delighted to welcome Rishabh back as our Captain. Grit and fearlessness have always dictated his brand of cricket, and not surprisingly, even his road to recovery. I can’t wait to see him walk our team out once again as we look forward to a new season with renewed passion, vigour and enthusiasm.”

Team co-owner Kiran Kumar Grandhi said, “Rishabh has worked incredibly hard during one of the most challenging phases of his life. I have no doubt his teammates will take immense inspiration from that as they embark upon a new season. Captain Rishabh and the team has our best wishes.”

How Rishabh Pant made an early return

"The mental strength and confidence inside him made us give our 100 per cent in doing the rehab part for him," Thulasi Yuvraj, a physiotherapist at the National Cricket Academy told 'bcci.tv'.

"The doctors believed that he may take up to two years. Once he came to NCA, it was like a progressive phase for him," he added.

Pant had dabbled in gymnastics at a young age and that served as an asset in his recovery, according to Nishanta Bordoloi, the strength and conditioning coach at NCA.

"One thing was that Rishabh has a background for gymnastic which was a very very big asset for us because there are a few things that come naturally to him," Bordoloi said. “Anytime he would feel he couldn't move, he could tumble or roll over back to his feet again. Which was so much of an added advantage for him.”

The Delhi Capitals will be up against Punjab Kings in their first match of IPL 2024 in Chandigarh on 23 March.