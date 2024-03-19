 Delhi Capitals announce captain for IPL 2024, ‘fearless’ Rishabh Pant returns as DC leader | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Delhi Capitals announce captain for IPL 2024, ‘fearless’ Rishabh Pant returns as DC leader

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 19, 2024 09:44 PM IST

Rishabh Pant will captain Delhi Capitals in the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2024).

Rishabh Pant on Tuesday was formally announced as the Delhi Capitals captain for IPL 2024. Pant missed the entire edition of the IPL last year after a horrific car crash in December 2022 left the talented wicketkeeper-batter battling multiple injuries. Australia's David Warner stepped up to lead DC in Pant's absence. But as Pant is ready to return to the cricket field after nearly 15 months of hard work, perseverance, courage and determination, it was a no-brainer that the franchise would go back to its original captain.

Rishabh Pant with DC head coach Ricky Ponting(DC)
Rishabh Pant with DC head coach Ricky Ponting(DC)

Rishabh Pant will captain Delhi Capitals in the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League. The wicketkeeper-batter is making a return to professional cricket after 14 months, and has been a part of the Delhi Capitals pre-season preparatory camp in Vizag,” DC said in a statement.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Chairman and co-owner Parth Jindal said, “We are delighted to welcome Rishabh back as our Captain. Grit and fearlessness have always dictated his brand of cricket, and not surprisingly, even his road to recovery. I can’t wait to see him walk our team out once again as we look forward to a new season with renewed passion, vigour and enthusiasm.”

Team co-owner Kiran Kumar Grandhi said, “Rishabh has worked incredibly hard during one of the most challenging phases of his life. I have no doubt his teammates will take immense inspiration from that as they embark upon a new season. Captain Rishabh and the team has our best wishes.”

How Rishabh Pant made an early return

"The mental strength and confidence inside him made us give our 100 per cent in doing the rehab part for him," Thulasi Yuvraj, a physiotherapist at the National Cricket Academy told 'bcci.tv'.

"The doctors believed that he may take up to two years. Once he came to NCA, it was like a progressive phase for him," he added.

Pant had dabbled in gymnastics at a young age and that served as an asset in his recovery, according to Nishanta Bordoloi, the strength and conditioning coach at NCA.

"One thing was that Rishabh has a background for gymnastic which was a very very big asset for us because there are a few things that come naturally to him," Bordoloi said. “Anytime he would feel he couldn't move, he could tumble or roll over back to his feet again. Which was so much of an added advantage for him.”

The Delhi Capitals will be up against Punjab Kings in their first match of IPL 2024 in Chandigarh on 23 March.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Catch all the Latest RCB Unbox 2024 LIVE, Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and IPL 2024 Schedule, match updates along with Cricket Schedule, Purple Cap in IPL 2024, Orange Cap in IPL 2024 and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Cricket News / Delhi Capitals announce captain for IPL 2024, ‘fearless’ Rishabh Pant returns as DC leader
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On