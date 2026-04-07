Delhi Capitals can't keep calm after Kevin Pietersen entertains idea of mentoring CSK after horror start, poke KL Rahul

Last year, Pietersen made quite a few headlines after he took a trip to the Maldives midway through the IPL 2025 season. The former England captain namedropped the Maldives once again in his response to the fan's request.

Amid the ongoing struggles, a fan took to social media to make a humble plea to the CSK management, asking to rope in Kevin Pietersen , the former England batter, as the mentor. It is worth noting that KP was the mentor of the Delhi Capitals last season, but in IPL 2026, he chose to skip the role and return to the commentary box.

The five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), have gotten off to a shocking start in the 2026 edition, losing their first three matches. The Ruturaj Gaikwad -led side are at the bottom of the points table and are yet to open their account in the points tally. The side has been found wanting across all three departments of the game, and the performance has left much to be desired. Skipper Gaikwad and head coach Stephen Fleming have come under a lot of criticism for the recent shellacking against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), where CSK conceded 250 runs with the ball.

After the 45-year-old's response, the Delhi Capitals also jumped into the conversation and tagged KL Rahul. Pietersen and Rahul formed quite a bond last season, and the duo were often seen joking around with each other.

CSK's struggles The CSK have struggled so far without MS Dhoni and Dewald Brevis. The five-time champions lost the opening three matches against the Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings and RCB. Both Dhoni and Brevis are expected to be fit for the upcoming match against the Delhi Capitals on Saturday, April 11.

Dhoni is slated to undergo a fitness test in the coming few days, and if he clears it, he will definitely take the field against Delhi. After CSK's loss to RCB, CSK head coach Fleming said Brevis is tracking well and is expected to recover in time for the contest against Delhi.

CSK have been having a torrid time over the last three seasons. Last year, the franchise finished at the bottom of the points table for the first time in their history.

On the other hand, the Capitals have won their first two matches, beating the Lucknow Super Giants and the Mumbai Indians. Before taking on CSK, the Axar Patel-led side would take on the Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday, April 8.