‘Will have breakfast, lunch and dinner with all the younger guys’: DC coach Ponting cooks unique team bonding recipes

Delhi Capitals have been one of the consistent performers in the Indian Premier League, having qualified for the play-offs in the previous three editions. However, the Capitals won't have the luxury to field the same unit as they did in the previous editions after the IPL mega auction.

The franchise itself have a lot of fresh faces and head coach Ricky Ponting expressed that it won't be an easy task for the new recruits to gel together quickly.

However, Ponting has come up with his own ways in order to get the team bind together and looks forward to the previously retained players to step up and guide the youngsters.

"I have told the boys to keep their doors open when they are in their rooms and get to know each other. I am going to have breakfast, lunch and dinner with all the younger guys that I don't know. When you show love towards the younger guys as a coach or a senior player, you know that they are going to give it back."

"The guys who have been in the Delhi Capitals camp for a while definitely have the responsibility of guiding the youngsters in the team. Rishabh's Captain, so he's going to do that anyway, but guys like Prithvi, Axar and Nortje will also have their roles and responsibilities within the team," said the former Australia captain.

Ponting, however, is happy with the way things are at the moment and calls the team atmosphere to be “energetic”.

"At the moment, we need to really focus on what we need to do to get ready for game one. I had a great first session with the players. There's an energetic vibe around the team, which is what we always strive for," he said.

Fate took a U-turn after the franchise were rechristened in 2018, the year when they had finished bottom of the points table. Since then the team has went on to finish third in the points table in 2019, bettered it in the following edition by being the second-ranked team. In the previous edition, Capitals had emerged as the table-toppers but failed to make it to the finals, after losing both their play-offs matches against Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.

With the new season approaching it will be interesting to see if the franchise can lift their first IPL trophy. The team will start their campaign against Mumbai Indians on March 27.