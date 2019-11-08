Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting reacts after R Ashwin acquisition confirmed

cricket

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 18:30 IST

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin finally joined Delhi Capitals as he was traded for left-armer Jagadeesha Suchith, who took the senior player’s place in Kings XI Punjab. Head coach of Delhi Capitals, Ricky Ponting, on Friday said that the off-spinner adds great value to any team he is a part of.

“Ashwin adds a lot of value to any team that he is a part of, and I am sure it is going to be no different when he joins Delhi Capitals. It is no secret that the pitch on our home ground is on the slower side, and is known to assist spinners. I believe, Ashwin, with his clever bowling, will have a tremendous impact when he bowls on it,” Delhi Capitals coach Ponting said in an official statement.

ALSO READ: Sourav Ganguly has a word of advice for Rishabh Pant, speaks about his potential

Ashwin has represented Chennai Super Kings, Rising Pune Supergiants and Kings XI Punjab so far in the Indian Premier League. He has won two titles with CSK while he captained Kings XI for two seasons.

“I would like to wish Suchith all the very best, and I am sure he will excel in his new team. I would also like to take this opportunity to welcome Ravichandran Ashwin to the Delhi Capitals family,” Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal said.

“He is easily one of the best and most experienced spinners around, with a tremendous record in India and IPL colours. There is no doubt in my mind that Ashwin’s presence will benefit our team tremendously, as we eye the big prize - the IPL title,” he further added.

The IPL transfer window closes next week, on November 14, and more announcements of the trade-offs are likely to be made before that.

(With agency inputs)