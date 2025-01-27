Delhi Police to 'receive a letter', be on its toes as Virat Kohli confirmed for Ranji Trophy return after 12 years

Virat Kohli's return is easily the highlight of the next round of Ranji Trophy matches and the Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) said that it is taking as many measures as possible to ensure everything goes ahead smoothly. Delhi host Railways at the Arun Jaitley Stadium starting on December 30. DDCA secretary Ashok Sharma has said that the body will be writing to Delhi Police to provide additional security measures while beefing up its own private security.

"The Delhi Police will receive a letter from us, we have enhanced our private security so we have initiated all these arrangements and we will attempt there is no inconvenience for the fans when they come on January 30 to see the match," he is quoted as saying by PTI.

"Gate numbers 7, 16 and 15 will be open. Whoever will come to watch will get to see Virat bat, they will see the ball move and we are fully ready to keep these three gates open."

“Gate numbers 7, 16 and 15 will be open. Whoever will come to watch will get to see Virat bat, they will see the ball move and we are fully ready to keep these three gates open.”

Expect 8000-10,000 fans

Kohli last played a Ranji Trophy match in November 2012. His return comes after the BCCI issued a 10-point directive to the players following their 3-1 defeat to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the end of a rather disastrous Test season. Kohli himself had scored just 190 runs in the series, despite scoring a century in Perth.

“Virat Kohli will be playing Ranji cricket after 12 years, there is a lot of excitement among the spectators. All the new players were excited when it was confirmed that he will play. We expect a capacity of 8,000-10,000 fans in Delhi will turn up to see Virat Kohli because he has a lot of followers,” said Sharma. Kohli was initially expected to play for Delhi in their match against Saurashtra in Rajkot. But he pulled out of the match citing stiffness in the neck.