Delhi Premier League T20: Keshav Dalal and Ayush Singh shine as Purani Dilli-6 beat West Delhi Lions in low-scoring thriller

New Delhi [India], : Purani Dilli 6 secured a thrilling 6-wicket victory over West Delhi Lions in a low-scoring encounter at the Delhi Premier League T20, held at Arun Jaitley Stadium here.

This win keeps Purani Dilli 6 in contention for a semi-final spot, as they currently sit third on the points table.

Chasing a target of 140 on Saturday, Purani Dilli 6 began positively, with captain Arpit Rana scoring 20 off 13 balls and his opening partner, Manjeet, contributing 32 off 26 deliveries.

However, their momentum was briefly halted after the quick dismissals of Rana and Yug Gupta , prompting a more cautious approach. This strategy backfired as they lost two more wickets in quick succession of Manjeet, the set batter, and Arnav Bagga, who managed only 6 runs off 14 balls, thus leaving the team struggling at 82/4 after 12 overs.

Sensing the need to stabilize the innings, wicketkeeper-batter Keshav Dalal and Lalit Yadav forged a crucial 59-run partnership to guide their team to victory. Dalal played a match-winning knock, remaining unbeaten on 47 off 30 balls, hitting 5 fours and a six.

Lalit Yadav provided valuable support, scoring 17 off 16 balls, including a maximum, as Purani Dilli 6 crossed the finishing line in 18.1 overs.

Earlier, despite the solid start provided by Krish Yadav, the West Delhi Lions struggled to build partnerships, and the disciplined bowling attack from Purani Dilli 6 ensured they couldn't post a more competitive total. The efforts of Ayush Singh and his teammates proved decisive in restricting the Lions to a below-par score, setting the stage for an intriguing chase in the second innings.

After being put in to bat first by their opponents, West Delhi Lions began their innings with a promising start, thanks to Krish Yadav, who played a steady knock of 43 runs off 32 balls, laced with six boundaries.

However, his efforts lacked support from the other end as his opening partner, Ankit Rajesh Kumar, was dismissed in the fourth over after a brief 16-run contribution from 15 deliveries.

The middle order struggled to build momentum, with wickets falling at regular intervals. Anmol Sharma was dismissed without scoring, while skipper Hrithik Shokeen managed only 2 runs.

Aditya Bhandari and Aryan Dalal also failed to make significant contributions, leaving the West Delhi Lions in a precarious position.

Amidst the collapse, Tishant Dabla provided a brief but much-needed spark, scoring a quickfire 26 off just 12 balls, including 2 fours and 2 sixes. Towards the end of the innings, Shivank Vashisth hit 18 off 13 balls to push the total further and remained unbeaten.

However, the West Delhi Lions were eventually bowled out for a modest 139 in 19.3 overs.

The bowling attack of Purani Dilli 6 was led by medium-pacer Ayush Singh, who was the standout performer, taking four wickets for just 25 runs in his allotted four overs.

He was well-supported by Yash Bhardwaj, who picked up three crucial wickets, while Prince Yadav and Yug Gupta chipped in with two and one wickets, respectively.

Brief Scores:

West Delhi Lions: 139/10 in 19.3 overs

Purani Dilli 6: 141/4 in 18.1 overs

