Delhi vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Anuj Rawat is out
Delhi vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Anuj Rawat out on Varun Chakaravarthy bowling.null at 44/1 after 5.2 overs
Delhi vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 90 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023. Match will start on 23 Oct 2023 at 04:30 PM
Venue : Abhimanyu Cricket Academy, Dehradun
Delhi squad -
Ayush Badoni, Himmat Singh, Jonty Sidhu, Kshitiz Sharma, Priyansh Arya, Yash Dhull, Dev Lakra, Hrithik Shokeen, Lalit Yadav, Pranshu Vijayran, Anuj Rawat, Lakshay Thareja, Harshit Rana, Ishant Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Shivank Vashisht, Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Sharma
Tamil Nadu squad -
Hari Nishaanth, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Baba Aparajith, Sanjay Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Washington Sundar, Ajitesh G, Narayan Jagadeesan, Kuldeep Sen, M Mohammed, Sai Kishore, Sandeep Warrier, T Natarajan, Varun Chakaravarthy
Follow all the updates here:
- Oct 23, 2023 04:52 PM ISTDelhi vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Anuj Rawat is out and null at 44/1 after 5.2 overs
Delhi vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: OUT! c Baba Aparajith b Varun Chakaravarthy.
- Oct 23, 2023 04:49 PM ISTDelhi vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: null at 44/0 after 5 overs
Delhi vs Tamil Nadu Live Score:
null
Priyansh Arya 38 (23)
Anuj Rawat 6 (7)
null
T Natarajan 0/4 (1)
- Oct 23, 2023 04:44 PM ISTDelhi vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: null at 40/0 after 4 overs
Delhi vs Tamil Nadu Live Score:
null
Priyansh Arya 35 (18)
Anuj Rawat 5 (6)
null
Varun Chakaravarthy 0/13 (1)
- Oct 23, 2023 04:43 PM ISTDelhi vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Priyansh Arya smashed a Four on Varun Chakaravarthy bowling . null at 37/0 after 3.2 overs
Delhi vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Four! Played towards square leg.
- Oct 23, 2023 04:42 PM ISTDelhi vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Priyansh Arya smashed a Six on Varun Chakaravarthy bowling . null at 33/0 after 3.1 overs
Delhi vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Six! Played towards mid on.
- Oct 23, 2023 04:40 PM ISTDelhi vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: null at 27/0 after 3 overs
Delhi vs Tamil Nadu Live Score:
null
Priyansh Arya 23 (13)
Anuj Rawat 4 (5)
null
Washington Sundar 0/20 (2)
- Oct 23, 2023 04:39 PM ISTDelhi vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Priyansh Arya smashed a Six on Washington Sundar bowling . null at 26/0 after 2.4 overs
Delhi vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Six! Played towards covers.
- Oct 23, 2023 04:38 PM ISTDelhi vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Priyansh Arya smashed a Four on Washington Sundar bowling . null at 20/0 after 2.2 overs
Delhi vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Four! Played towards third man.
- Oct 23, 2023 04:36 PM ISTDelhi vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: null at 15/0 after 2 overs
Delhi vs Tamil Nadu Live Score:
null
Anuj Rawat 3 (4)
Priyansh Arya 12 (8)
null
Baba Aparajith 0/7 (1)
- Oct 23, 2023 04:36 PM ISTDelhi vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Priyansh Arya smashed a Four on Baba Aparajith bowling . null at 13/0 after 1.4 overs
Delhi vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Four! Played towards square leg.
- Oct 23, 2023 04:33 PM ISTDelhi vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: null at 8/0 after 1 overs
Delhi vs Tamil Nadu Live Score:
null
Priyansh Arya 7 (4)
Anuj Rawat 1 (2)
null
Washington Sundar 0/8 (1)
- Oct 23, 2023 04:31 PM ISTDelhi vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Priyansh Arya smashed a Six on Washington Sundar bowling . null at 6/0 after 0.1 overs
Delhi vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Six! Played towards covers.
- Oct 23, 2023 03:34 PM ISTWelcome to the live coverage of Match 90 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023
Delhi vs Tamil Nadu Match Details
Match 90 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023 between Delhi and Tamil Nadu to be held at Abhimanyu Cricket Academy, Dehradun at 04:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.