Despite BCCI’s concerns, ICC approves introduction of new tournament from 2023-2031 cycle: Report

cricket

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 12:58 IST

A confrontation between cricket’s global governing body ICC and major powerhouse BCCI looks to be on the cards as the former decided to approve an additional tournament in the next rights cycle, despite reservations made by the latter. The decision, which was made by ICC at a meeting in Dubai over the weekend, will further mean that in the 2023-2031 cycle, there will be one ICC global (men’s and women’s) event every year, which will include two 50-over World Cup tournaments, four T20 World Cup tournaments and two editions of the new event, which is likely going to be in the 50-overs format, a report in ESPNCricinfo said.

The report further cited sources claiming that the new tournament is likely going to be in the style of a shorter version of Champions Trophy, with six teams participating in 50-overs format cricket.

Also read: Indian cricket board says ‘No’ to T20 World Cup every year

Earlier on Monday , a BCCI source told news agency PTI that ICC’s new plan will affect Indian cricket board’s revenue stream. “For example, Star Sports or Sony (hypothetically) has a budget of Rs 100 for investment in broadcast rights (TV, radio, digital). There are two big players -- ICC and BCCI with their bouquet of events. BCCI has IPL and its marquee home bilateral series (without Pakistan),” the senior official was quoted as saying by the news agency.

“A World T20 every year is an enticing proposal and if ICC enters the market first, a major player would be thinking of exhausting its lion’s share of broadcast budget in buying ICC rights. If the broadcaster spends Rs 60 on buying ICC rights for 2023-28 period, then when BCCI enters the market, the company will have may be Rs 40 in its pocket. I see it as an attempt to attack BCCI’s revenue stream. It’s up to (Sourav) Ganguly and Jay Shah to deal with this issue,” the source added.

Also read: Ganguly unanimous pick for BCCI’s top post: How the drama unfolded

Ganguly, who filed his nominations papers for the post of BCCI President on Monday, and is set to take the position by next week, made it clear that getting BCCI a proper representation in the ICC remains his top priority. “That’s one area that we will look into. We haven’t received any money from ICC in the last few years. Money in the sense what we deserve,” he said.

“India generates 75-80 percent of global revenue, so that’s going to on the agenda. Talks and discussions need to happen and we have to find a solution as this is not leading anywhere,” he added.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 12:55 IST