Devajit Saikia fuels India hopes for Auqib Nabi after historic Ranji season: 'BCCI selectors will take a call'

Pace spearhead Auqib Nabi was the standout performer for Jammu and Kashmir in their maiden Ranji Trophy triumph last week, and his historic first-class season, featuring eight five-wicket hauls, has triggered widespread calls for the BCCI to fast-track him into India’s Test side. Legendary Sourav Ganguly was among those backing him, suggesting Nabi could even be on the flight to England later this summer for India’s white-ball assignment. Auqib Nabi picked 60 wickets in Raji Trophy 2025/26 season.

The BCCI has since assured that the 29-year-old will not go unnoticed.

Nabi finished with 60 wickets — the highest by any bowler in the 2025–26 season, the seventh-best tally in a single Ranji Trophy edition, and the third-highest among fast bowlers. Across the last two seasons, he has claimed 104 wickets — the second-best return by a seamer across successive Ranji campaigns. His eight five-wicket hauls, including one each in the semifinal and final, are the joint-most by a fast bowler in a first-class season in India.

The buzz around Nabi grew louder with every wicket he picked up, with several former cricketers rallying behind him for a national call-up. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia further fueled hopes, confirming that the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee has taken note of his exploits and will take a call.

“He has played very well. His contribution has been major to the success of the team. He took five wickets in the quarter-final, five wickets in the semi-final and left nothing in the final. His spell changed the final. So, everybody is taking note of it,” Saikia told The Times of India.

“We have entrusted our selectors to be present at each and every Ranji Trophy game. In the final and in other matches, our selectors were present. I am sure they have done their job well. He was already in the limelight. The selectors will take a call.”

“The BCCI has set the stage right so that no proper talent goes unnoticed. When selectors are present, their only focus is on players’ performances, which they are tracking closely. That is why so many players from small and lesser-known places are getting opportunities to represent the country.”

Saikia also credited the J&K selectors for unearthing Nabi.

“Regarding Nabi, he has come from Baramulla. Who brought him to this position? The selectors in J&K. The BCCI selectors did not bring him. But when he plays domestic cricket and represents his state team, the BCCI selectors keep an eye on domestic matches.”

With India seeking greater depth in pace bowling — currently led in Tests by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj — Nabi may first need to prove himself at the India A level before earning a senior call-up. However, with the crucial New Zealand tour scheduled for October, selectors will be closely monitoring his progress.