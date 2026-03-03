Sunil Gavaskar alerts India to England’s in-form hero with 4 POTMs; says Sanju Samson’s strategy will shape semifinal

India legend Sunil Gavaskar has warned the defending champions about England’s newest hero, who has claimed four Player of the Match awards in the ongoing T20 World Cup, ahead of Thursday’s semifinal at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Gavaskar believes opener Sanju Samson, fresh from his unbeaten 97 that powered India into the semifinals against West Indies, will hold the key in countering the England star. India will face England on Thursday in the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal

Speaking to the media ahead of the DP World Celebrity Golf Event in Mumbai on March 6, aimed at raising awareness for the CHAMPS Foundation, Gavaskar identified Will Jacks as a major threat. Jacks has scored 191 runs, including a half-century, in seven matches, while also picking up seven wickets. His all-round brilliance has helped England remain unbeaten in the Super 8 stage.

ALSO READ: Travel turmoil hits West Indies after T20 World Cup exit; stranded in Kolkata amid Middle East tensions

“If there is a little bit of turn, he could be a handful. How (Sanju) Samson, Suryakumar Yadav or Hardik Pandya handle him will be key. He is on a roll. To have someone like him at No. 7 is a real plus — just like Shivam Dube was for India the other day,” Gavaskar said.

The former India batter stopped short of picking a favourite for the semifinal but felt the contest at the Wankhede would come down to who holds their nerve in crunch moments.

“It’s going to be another cracker, like the (virtual) quarterfinal against West Indies. Both sides are very well matched. They have batting, bowling, middle order, finishers. Both have variety and plenty of T20 experience,” he added.

It was at the Wankhede that India won the 2011 ODI World Cup final. However, in semifinal encounters at the venue, India have lost two of their three matches — against England in 1987 and West Indies in 2016.

Gavaskar, though, dismissed any historical baggage. “It’s a new era, a new team. I believe India has the capability to go all the way to the final in Ahmedabad.”