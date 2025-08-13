Dewald Brevis gets rid of 'Baby AB' tag immediately after maiden T20I century, vows to be 'original': 'I'm here now'

Ever since Dewald Brevis first appeared in the U19 World Cup for South Africa, the tag of ‘Baby AB’ has kind of stuck with the youngster. The right-handed batter has an uncanny resemblance to former Proteas captain AB de Villiers. Just like AB de Villiers, Brevis is capable of hitting the ball wherever he wants to. The young Chennai Super Kings (CSK) sensation is a proper 360-degree player. Hence, the comparisons with AB de Villiers are inevitable. However, Brevis has now vowed to be original. Dewald Brevis smashed 125 runs off 56 balls against Australia in the second T20I. (AP)

Brevis smashed an unbeaten knock of 125 runs off 56 balls against Australia in the second T20I of the three-match series in Darwin on Tuesday. As a result, the Proteas levelled the series, and there is everything to play for in the decider on August 16 in Cairns.

Speaking to reporters after the win in Darwin, Brevis revealed that he made it his mission in December 2024 to be original and not be like someone else. Brevis' innings was studded with 12 fours and 8 sixes as he batted at a strike rate of 223.21.

“I believe God blessed me with a talent to play like that, to play aggressively. Last year, on 28 December, I made that commitment. I got a few people, they know who they are, who I trust, and the main thing was just to be the original Dewald and to be on that side of it and every ball, wherever it is, to watch it and to hit it,” Brevis said, according to ESPNCricinfo.

It must be mentioned that Brevis earned the moniker of ‘Baby AB’ after finishing as the leading run-scorer in the 2022 U19 World Cup. However, the right-handed batter did not have an ideal start to his international career, scoring five runs in his maiden T20I.

"I've always believed that this is where I need to be and where I will be, so I never had any doubt or anything," he said. “It's all about cricket, how things work out. It is a roller coaster, you have your ups, you have your downs, but I have never ever doubted myself,” said Brevis.

"I would have loved to be here earlier, but that's all a part of your journey, and that's what makes you stronger. That's why I'm here now," he added.

De Villiers praises Brevis

Following his knock against Australia, Brevis received the ultimate shout-out by AB de Villiers, as the latter questioned the IPL teams for not picking him during the mega auction.

Brevis eventually played as a replacement player for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, and he displayed exceptional talent there.

In the T20I against Australia, Brevis registered the highest score by a South African batter.

“This is just the start, if I could say it like that. I just want to keep working hard, do the same things, and the next match is the next match. So this 100, I can enjoy it now, think a bit about it, watch it maybe, but then when the next match comes, it's completely a new match and anything can happen,” said Brevis.