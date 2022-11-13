‘Dhoni asked everyone, but they refused to bowl last over’: Shoaib Malik's sensational claim on 2007 WC IND-PAK final

A young Indian team under captain MS Dhoni had lifted the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007. Team India had defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by 5 runs in a nervy final, as last man standing Pakistan batter Misbah-ul-Haq was caught famously by S Sreesanth. Chasing the target of 158 runs, Pakistan were nine wickets down and needed 13 runs off the last over but could manage 152 runs for the loss of all 10 wickets.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a sensational revelation related to the 2007 T20 World Cup final against India, then Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik has alleged that the senior Indian bowlers had refused to bowl the last over to Misbah. Malik said that Dhoni pleaded everyone but they all refused and the final over was finally bowled by Joginder Sharma.

ALSO READ: ‘Selectors will take hard calls, not you and I’: Gavaskar fumes at Team India's criticism after World Cup exit

“I will not take names. Each of India’s main bowlers had one over left. Dhoni asked everyone, but they refused to bowl the last over. They were afraid to bowl to Misbah. He was hitting all over the ground,” Malik told A Sports.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“People always talk about that scoop shot by Misbah. I am telling you, If it was not the last wicket, he must have hit him down the ground. He had already hit Joginder for a big six in that over,” added the former Pakistan captain.

The last over of the 2007 final had a lot of twists and turns that kept fans of both teams on the edge of their seats. At the start of final over, Pakistan were 145/9 and India needed just a wicket to win the World Cup. India's Joginder didn't start like the men in blue would have wanted him to, he bowled a wide off his first ball to Misbah. He then conceded a big six off his second legal delivery and the equation for a Pakistan win came down to six runs off four balls. At this moment, the momentum shifted in Pakistan's favour and the faces of Indian fans looked all gloomy. But in a dramatic finish, Joginder dismissed Misbah and sent entire Indian nation into jubilation as Dhoni and Co. lifted the trophy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON