‘Selectors will take hard calls, not you and I’: Gavaskar fumes at Team India's criticism after World Cup exit

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar agreed that Team India's performance in the T20 World Cup was not on the expected lines but it wasn't so bad that the players will be targeted. Gavaskar, who himself has said that there is a need to change the mindset including some personnel in the T20I side, said there is no need for a knee-jerk reaction and demand for an entirely new team. India, the only team to advance to the semi-finals with four wins under their belt, were thrashed by England in the knockout match. It was reduced to a no-contest as England openers Alex Hales and Jos Buttler struck a record opening stand to chase down the 169-run target in 16 overs with all 10 wickets in hand.

India's approach at the top of the order was heavily criticised and so was their selection of fast bowlers. There was no express fast bowler in India's squad who could have exploited the bounce in Australian conditions and prized out a wicket against the run of play.

"None of these questions would have come if we had won the match. You lose one match and we start taking potshots at the team," Gavaskar said on India Today.

The former India captain, however, pointed out the issues that need to be addressed going ahead if India want to win their first ICC trophy in more than a decade the next time around.

"I know there are issues that can be looked at, for example the workload management thing. I think we should also look at the number of members we carry. Too many talking heads can confuse players. These are things that the powers that be should be thinking but let's not talk about wholesale changes just because we have lost. If we had gone to the final, we would have been talking about who should be playing in the XI. We are very famous for these knee-jerk reactions and having a go at our team when we lose, don't think it's the right way. I know we need to look at measures to strengthen our teams and for that if we have to take hard calls, other than you and me there is a selection committee that is appointed so they will have to take the hard calls," he added.

India will next travel to New Zealand for a limited-overs tour without the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. Hardik Pandya will lead the team in three-match T20I series starting November 18 whie Shikhar Dhawan has been given charge of the ODI side.

