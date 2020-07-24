Dhoni came and said ‘you could’ve taken a chance in the previous ball’: R Ashwin recalls thrilling drawn Test against West Indies in 2011

MS Dhoni is a man of few words but in those few, he manages to get his message across easily. India off-spinner R Ashwin gave an example of that when he revealed what Dhoni had told him after Ashwin did not manage to take India over the line against the West Indies in the third Test in Mumbai in 2011.

India needed three runs in the last over with two wickets in hand. Varun Aaron had managed to get Ashwin on strike to bring the equation down to 2 off 2. Ashwin did not connect the penultimate ball and in the final ball, he did not show much urgency to come back for the second run. He was in the end, run out for 14 and the Test match ended as only the second draw in the history of the game with the scores level.

Ashwin said after the match Dhoni had told him that he should have gone for a big shot when he got the strike in the last over.

“After the game, MS Dhoni came to me and said, ‘You could have taken a chance in the previous ball. Probably taken a single, and let Varun Aaron slog one off the last ball’. So yeah, that’s hindsight,” Ashwin told Mazher Arshad in a Youtube interview.

Ashwin had actually scored a century in the first innings of that Test match and even in the second looked good till the time he was out in the middle.

“I was pretty young into international cricket and that time whatever I was touching was turning into gold. I had got the MoM in the first Test then I got married in between and then came back to play the Mumbai Test. In the final innings, we looked good to chase, but all of a sudden, we had a collapse,” Ashwin said.

“I found myself batting with the tail. It was very interesting because I had a hundred in the first innings. Second innings, I was again batting well. I was 20-odd. I was left with I think Varun Aaron at the other end, and I think it might have been two balls, two runs to get… we had two wickets in hand.”

The 33-years-old explained that he didn’t want to take a risk by playing a big shot.

“I didn’t want to risk going for a big shot, and then, the next batsman coming in and getting out. Fidel Edwards was getting it to reverse and it would have been difficult for a No.11. we could lose the Test match, from being in a position of strength, it was not even 50-50,” he added.

With two runs required off the last ball, the right-handed batsman hit the ball towards long-on and went for a double but got run-out midway.