Dhoni opens up on preferred social media platform, his less activity on digital platforms

Former Indian and Chennai Super Kings five-time Indian Premier League title-winning captain MS Dhoni opened up on his preferred social media platform and why he prefers to largely stay away from social media platforms.

Dhoni played for CSK in the ongoing IPL 2024, under the leadership of Ruturaj Gaikwad, to whom he handed over the captaincy ahead of this season. His team crashed out of the playoffs race after a loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Saturday. CSK finished at the fifth spot with seven wins, seven losses and 14 points and crashed out of the final four race due to an inferior net run rate.

Speaking in a video on Dubai Eye 103.8 Youtube Channel on Monday, Dhoni said that he prefers Instagram over Twitter since he feels the former is less controversial while "nothing good has happened over Twitter".

"I prefer Instagram over Twitter. Twitter, I believe that nothing good has happened over Twitter. You know, especially in India, there is always a controversy. Somebody will write something, and it turns into a controversy. I was like, you know, why do I need to be there? You know, it used to be 140 characters. You cannot elaborate. Imagine me putting something over there, and then it is left up to the people to read it, and they just interpret what they want to interpret," said Dhoni.

Further adding, Dhoni said that he likes to stay very less active on Instagram since he feels fewer distractions in life are better but in between, he gives his fans a little update about his life with a social media post.

"So, I'm like, no, no, that's not really for me. Instagram still, I like it because, you know, I could put up my picture or a video or something and just leave it. That is also changing now. So I still prefer Instagram, but I am not very active because, I don't know, I feel, you know, less distractions are better, but in between, on and off, I will put something for the fans, you know, so that they know, okay, I am somewhere good, you know, in good hands. So I am doing what I like," he added.

Due to knee surgery last year, CSK have been managing Dhoni's workload throughout the ongoing season. He came out to bat when a handful of deliveries were left.

Yet he put up staggering figures in 14 matches. Dhoni amassed 161 runs at an average of 53.67 and a whopping strike rate of 220.55.

After Royal Challengers Bengaluru sent CSK out of the race for playoffs, bowling consultant Eric Simons heaped praise on the veteran power-hitter.

"But I think anybody wants to speculate about his future, that is crazy. MS knows what he is going to do. I know that this year I have seen him hit the ball from the pre-tournament camp. So he is playing extremely well and he will make the decision. But he is a fantastic guy to be around. He has been fantastic to witness from the days I was with India and now with CSK. He is an incredible cricketer and an incredible individual in terms of his understanding of cricket and life. I think in many ways that what he passes on to guys is the incredible self-belief, never say die and a simple understanding of the game of cricket he can put it in simple words and I think that is one of the best things about him," Simons said in the post-match press conference.

As of now uncertainty still revolves around the future of Dhoni and only he can tell if he would feature in the next edition.

