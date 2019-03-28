Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 28, 2019-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo
T-20 Fever

Dhoni, Raina lead the way as CSK celebrate Kedar Jadhav’s birthday by covering face in cake - Watch

IPL 2019: In the video Jadhav can be seen offering a piece of the cake to Dhoni and Raina before getting his face and hair covered in cake by the players.

cricket Updated: Mar 28, 2019 16:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IPL,IPL 2019,Kedar Jadhav
Screengrab of video from Kedar Jadhav’s birthday celebrations.(Twitter/CSK)

Chennai Super Kings is a happy bunch as their Indian Premier League title defence has started in emphatic fashion with victories over Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals.

A few nervous moments towards the end of the clash in Delhi apart, MS Dhoni’s team has looked in top form and the energy on the field can be seen inside the dressing room also. The entire bunch got together to celebrate Kedar Jadhav’s birthday and it involved some ‘super scenes’ as mentioned in the tweet shared on the team’s handle.

“When you become Mudhalvan Arjun but only due to all the #Yellove! Super scenes from Kedar’s big day! Special cameo mention: @DJBravo47!” CSK wrote on their offical handle with a video of the celebrations.

Kedar Jadhav, who turned 34 on Tuesday, has his face covered in cake as the CSK players had a great time during the celebration. In the video Jadhav can be seen offering a piece of the cake to Dhoni and Raina before getting his face and hair covered in cake by the players.

Jadhav is an integral part of the CSK team and shared a crucial partnership with MS Dhoni, which saw CSK chase down Delhi’s total at the Feroz Shah Kotla.

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 16:29 IST

tags

more from cricket