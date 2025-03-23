Menu Explore
Dhoni Review System is back as MSD's scarily accurate call leaves CSK’s own bowler in disbelief during MI clash

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 23, 2025 09:44 PM IST

MS Dhoni's impeccable eye for detail benefited CSK in their opening match against MI in IPL 2025.

The CSK line-up may no longer have the ‘captain’ next to MS Dhoni’s name, but his influence remains as strong as ever. Even as Ruturaj Gaikwad took charge last year at the franchise, Dhoni’s presence behind the stumps remains paramount – especially when it comes to the DRS.

MS Dhoni's inputs from behind the stumps helped CSK dismiss Santner(X)
MS Dhoni's inputs from behind the stumps helped CSK dismiss Santner(X)

Dhoni's judgment for DRS has remained almost unparalleled for years, and against Mumbai Indians in the side's IPL 2025 opener, he proved once again why captains and bowlers trust his word over anything else.

When Nathan Ellis struck Mitchell Santner on the pads in the 18th over, Dhoni’s quiet nod was all it took for CSK to take the review, and as always, his instincts were spot on.

Santner, caught on the crease, failed to adjust to the ball from Ellis that zipped through low, rapping him on the back pad before he could react. The on-field umpire remained unmoved, but Ellis was convinced; and more importantly, so was Dhoni.

Live Score CSK vs MI Updates IPL 2025

He had only a split second to judge the trajectory, but his call was immediate. Gaikwad, trusting the veteran’s eye for detail, signaled for the review without hesitation. The big screen soon confirmed what Dhoni correctly guessed: the ball was crashing into the top of middle stump, and MI had lost another crucial wicket at the death.

As the decision flashed ‘OUT,’ Ellis turned straight to Dhoni in celebration, acknowledging the man who made it happen.

Watch:

MI finish at 155/9

Mumbai Indians endured a tough outing with the bat, scraping to 155/9 against CSK in a sluggish display in Chennai. The innings began on a disastrous note as opener Rohit Sharma fell for a duck, setting the tone for MI’s early struggles.

The top order crumbled under relentless pressure, failing to build any momentum. Stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav (29) and Tilak Varma (31) offered brief resistance, stitching together a partnership that brought some stability. However, just as MI looked to rebuild, they were undone by a relentless CSK attack.

It was Deepak Chahar's late flourish (28*) that guided MI past the 150-run mark in the innings.

IPL Orange Cap, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights.
See More
