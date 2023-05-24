Watch: Dhoni shakes his head as Deepak Chahar attempts to run Shankar out at non-striker's end in CSK vs GT

A run out at the non-striker end is often debated pertaining to the spirit of cricket. Despite it being part of the MCC laws for ages, the intention of the bowler is questioned, leaving the cricket world divided. IPL had witnessed such an act in 2019 when R Ashwin had pulled it off against Jos Buttler with some of the greats criticising the bowler. Last year, MCC moved it from an unfair mode of dismissal to a legitimate run-out. And even though fingers are raised on the act, IPL 2023 has witnessed a couple of instances where the bowlers have attempted, albeit unsuccessfully. But ever wondered how someone like an MS Dhoni would react, if his teammate attempts it? Well, the Chepauk crowd did get to witness it on Tuesday during the IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 tie against Gujarat Titans.

Dhoni's bombastic reaction on Chahar's run out attempt at non-striker end

It happened in the 14th over of the GT chase when Deepak Chahar was up against Rahul Tewatia. He had just dismissed Shubman Gill for 42 off 38 and seemed in a mood to get another one quickly. And in his bid, he attempted a run-out at the non-striker's end. Unfortunately for him, GT batter Vijay Shankar wasn't backing up and still had his bat inside the crease. Chahar couldn't stop smiling as he walked back to his bowling position. The camera then caught Dhoni who was gave an interesting reaction. He kept shaking his head with a soft smile, probably at the missed opportunity or at Chahar's attempt to be clever.

Video: MS Dhoni's reaction after Deepak Chahar attempts a run-out at non-striker's end

Despite running out the batter at the non-striker end being part of the law, it was treated as an unfair mode of dismissal but it has now been moved to Law 38, which concerns run-outs. “Since the publication of the 2017 Code of the Laws of Cricket, the game has changed in numerous ways. The 2nd edition of that Code, published in 2019, was mostly clarification and minor amendments, but the 2022 Code makes some rather bigger changes, from the way we talk about cricket to the way it's played,” Fraser Steward, the MCC Laws Manager, had stated.

Shankar however failed to make much of a difference in his stay at the crease as Gujarat lost by six wickets in the Qualifier 1 tie. Ravindra Jadeja's all-round skill was on display at large while Ruturaj Gaikwad maintained his consistency as Chennai Super Kings cruised to their 10th final in 14 IPL seasons with a 15-run win against defending champions Gujarat Titans at the Chepauk. The four-time IPL champions posted 172 for seven and the total proved enough on the sluggish track where the spinners worked their magic in supreme fashion to hand a win to MS Dhoni, who is believed to have played his last IPL game at CSK's fortress.

