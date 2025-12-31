Dhruv Jurel breaks silence on India ODI call-up buzz after VHT show amid Ishan Kishan-Rishabh Pant debate

Dhruv Jurel on Monday added a fresh dimension to the ongoing debate surrounding the selection of India’s backup wicketkeeper for the upcoming three-match ODI series at home against New Zealand. The 23-year-old struck his maiden List A century with an unbeaten 160 off 101 balls against Baroda in Rajkot, a knock that came just days before the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee is set to meet to finalise the squad. Dhruv Jurel scored 160 in his last Vijay Hazare Trophy outing(PTI)

While KL Rahul is expected to continue as the first-choice wicketkeeper-batter, the discussion around the backup role has largely revolved around Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan, despite Jurel having been part of India’s last two ODI series this year.

Since returning to the ODI set-up following a long injury layoff, Pant has featured in just one match, during the tour of Sri Lanka in July 2024. He was part of the Champions Trophy squad and the recent home series against South Africa last month but did not get a game. Kishan, meanwhile, has been in red-hot form. His standout performances in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy earned him a late call-up to the T20 World Cup squad, which he followed up with a century in his opening Vijay Hazare Trophy match. That innings sparked reports suggesting selectors were considering accommodating the left-hander in the ODI squad for the New Zealand series.

Jurel, however, has now firmly entered the conversation with his emphatic display against Baroda on December 29. He has amassed 307 runs in three matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy so far, averaging 153.50, with two half-centuries and a century, and currently sits second on the tournament’s run-scorers list.

Despite the knock having created a buzz around his ODI call-up, Jurel told The Times of India that he remains focused on the process rather than selection, stressing that no result can take away the hard work he has put in.

"I don’t set too many goals for myself. I focus on the process. Even before the Vijay Hazare Trophy, when I got some time, I got some time, I was batting for 4-5 hours and creating scenarios in my mind about what I can do. Whatever the result and selection may be, no one can take my hard work away from me. That’s why I work hard. It has brought me this far and will take me further."

Jurel had earned his maiden ODI call-up for the tour of Australia earlier in October, and despite the selectors having picked Pant for the next series, against South Africa, the former was retained. However, he has yet to make his debut.