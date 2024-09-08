Dhruv Jurel equals MS Dhoni's incredible feat in Duleep Trophy with astonishing wicketkeeping against India B

Young India wicketkeeper batter Dhruv Jurel has equalled legendary glovesman Mahendra Singh Dhoni's incredible record in Duleep Trophy. Jurel, who is representing India A in the ongoing Duleep Trophy, showcased his brilliant wicketkeeping skills against India B at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Dhruv Jurel grabbed seven catches in second innings of Duleep Trophy match against India B.(X Image)

The young UP wicketkeeper was at his acrobatic best and claimed 7 catches in the second innings and equalled MS Dhoni's record of most catches taken by a wicketkeeper in a Duleep Trophy innings. Legendary Dhoni achieved the feat at the initial phase of his career in 2004 while playing for East Zone.

Duleep Trophy: Most Catches by a Wicket-keeper in an Innings Name Catches Team Season MS Dhoni 7 East Zone 2004-05 Dhruv Jurel 7 India A 2024-25 Sunil Benjamin 6 Central Zone 1973-74 Sadanand Viswanath 6 South Zone 1980-81

23-year-old Jurel picked one catch in the first innings but played a massive role in assisting his bowlers with seven grabs in the second innings. He took the crucial catches of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Musheer Khan and Nitish Reddy. While Navdeep Saini's was the final catch he grabbed in the match as India B posted 184 in the second innings.

Chasing the target, Jurel had a forgettable outing with the bat and was dismissed for a duck in the second innings.

Earlier, Jurel kicked off the year on a high note, delivering standout performances in domestic cricket that led to his maiden Test call-up during India’s home series against England. Jurel made a big impact in debut series scoring 190 runs in four innings across three Tests, including a notable 90-run knock in his first match. India were without the likes of Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul but Jurel stood tall when he got the opportunity.

Rishabh Pant vs Dhruv Jurel for Bangladesh Tests

India gears up for its upcoming Test series against Bangladesh next month, Jurel’s place in the Test XI appears uncertain. Rishabh Pant, the first-choice wicketkeeper before his 2022 car accident, has returned to cricketing action and played a pivotal role in India’s victorious T20 World Cup campaign as a No. 3 batter.

Pant is also set to participate in the Duleep Trophy, the red-ball tournament marking the start of the domestic season. His past heroics in Test cricket, particularly during the 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, remain legendary.