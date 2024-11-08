Menu Explore

Dhruv Jurel, KL Rahul in utter disbelief as umpire gives Marcus Harris not out despite edge to first slip

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 08, 2024 03:00 PM IST

Marcus Harris was given not-out despite what looked like a clear edge to first slip, and got an extra life

Day two of the second unofficial Test match between India A and Australia A saw a contentious moment during Australia’s batting innings, as fans were reminded of Stuart Broad’s extremely controversial decision to not walk after clearly edging a delivery at the 2013 Ashes.

Marcus Harris is looking to enter the fold for Australia's Test team once again.(Action Images via Reuters)
Marcus Harris is looking to enter the fold for Australia's Test team once again.(Action Images via Reuters)

On this occasion, Australia A opener Marcus Harris was at the crease at the MCG, when he seemed to edge a delivery by off-spinner Tanush Kotian, caught comfortably at first slip. The Indian players were convinced it was out, and started celebrations, but the umpire stayed unmoving, and as did Harris at the crease.

While this wasn’t as egregious a moment as Broad’s non-walk, it was still a significant deviation, and the Indian players on-field were convinced that Harris had nicked it and decided not to walk either.

With no DRS in play, India weren’t able to take a review to the third umpire either. There were also questions about a potential LBW if Harris had missed it, but replays showed that Kotian’s delivery was clearly pitching outside leg. Harris seems to make this case to a frustrated Kotian as well, but strangely indicates that it struck his front pad, which replays make clear it certainly did not.

The close-in fielders, including KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel with the gloves, can be seen looking puzzled and questioning the umpire about why that decision was made.

India A in trouble at the MCG

It is not entirely clear or easy to make a decision one way or another, with the only replay angle shared by broadcasters not showing a close-in of the ball as it approaches the bat. However, upon rewatch, it seems likely that Harris did get bat on it.

The umpire chose not to give Harris out, and Harris remained at the crease. The score at the moment was 113-5, and India would have been well and truly ahead in the game with Harris dismissed at that point. Harris is one of those in heavy consideration to partner Usman Khawaja as opener in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Harris was batting on 48 at the moment, and went on to add 26 more runs, which helped Australia overtake India’s total from the first innings. India might feel aggrieved that such a fairly clear-cut moment went against them at a crucial juncture of the match.

Australia took a 62-run lead thanks to rearguard action from Nathan McAndrew and Corey Rocchiccioli, before India were put in to bat in the final session. The batting struggled against a threatening pace attack of Scott Boland, Beau Webster, and McAndrew, ending the day on 73/5 with just an 11-run lead and the last recognized batting pair at the crease in Dhruv Jurel and Nitish Reddy.

